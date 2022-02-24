ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe man in Ukraine: 'I heard boom, boom'

By Ricky Thomas
 1 day ago

Ricky Thomas, 36, a 2004 Monroe High School graduate, is a computer technician and consultant who’s been living abroad for years. He is now living in western Ukraine, far from the Russian front, but still in a war zone. He sent this story for The Monroe News and is hoping to send correspondence in the days ahead as the situation develops.

I was awake chatting with an old teacher from high school via Facebook when I heard the sound of about six planes or jet fighters.

Then, 20 to 30 minutes later, I heard boom, boom but thought it was within the building. Later, I heard the sirens and looked outside.

The question must be asked, as Ukrainians have asked: Why Ukraine? The answer, NO, I was not looking for a wife!

To start, Ukraine is a happy accident, a confluence of opportunity, and happy accidents. In winter of 2017, the IT business was slowing down. There needed to be a refresh, so on the advice from a friend, Katie, who was teaching English to the Polish people, the idea of the trip began.

After three months in Poznan, Poland, I headed towards Lviv, Ukraine. Before the trip, there was no research or back history as I usually do before traveling. The short-term plan was to stay in Europe, but have the 93-day clock for the European Union’s 93-day visa free time reset.

However, Ukraine became that happy accident. When I arrived, the atmosphere reminded me of Monroe, but of a city of 1 to 2 million people. Then I realized the cost of living was between 50 to 90% less than anything purchased in Michigan. So more time passed and passed. Which became eight months. Additionally, the lifestyle of the Ukraine is like that of a nostalgic 1950s.

While plans to return to Michigan formulated due to growth of the IT business, during the trip I learned that hiring Ukrainians is more economical for the foreseeable future. After all, running a business means knowing the bottom line. The conclusion was made. Ukraine would be a token advantage for business.

Ukrainians, Russians and Belarussians remind me of American Southerners with their Southern hospitality. They are extraordinarily friendly toward anyone they believe might be lost or confused in an area. Then also can be like mother hens or sheep dogs. They are very fiercely protective at times.

Five months passed since returning to Ukraine and I started organizing Ukrainians who had expertise in graphic design and various other IT skill sets. Nearly a year later, COVID began. Then, the Ukrainian and Russian issues, which have been going on for eight years, intensified.

Then the war started.

