Max Thieriot to Star in CBS Pilot Cal Fire — Is He Leaving SEAL Team?

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 1 day ago
Max Thieriot ‘s involvement in a prospective new CBS series has expanded, complicating his SEAL Team future in the process .

TVLine has learned that the actor is set to pull double duty as exec producer and, now, star of the firefighter-themed drama pilot Cal Fire . Initially, Thieriot was only set to have an off camera role on the project .

Should Cal Fire snag a series order, the door is open for Thieriot to potentially juggle the new show and Paramount+’s recently renewed SEAL Team , per a CBS source.

When last we tuned into SEAL Team , Thieriot’s Clay Spenser was among the Bravo brothers who got ambushed in Mali, and last were seen having RPGs rained down on them — before the season faded to black. Just prior to the Mali operation, Clay had reunited Stateside with wife Stella and with her welcomed their newborn son Brian home after an NICU stay. In the wake of said domestic bliss, Clay en route to Mali informed team leader Jason that he was bowing out of Bravo for a stretch, to focus on his family.

Pondering the possible casualties of that Mali ambush, series lead/exec producer David Boreanaz told TVLine, “It’s like, who knows what’s going to happen now? Who’s going to survive? Who’s not going to survive? How could this affect Bravo? Who could be injured? Who could not be injured? What types of injuries? This is really going to change the fabric of them. But strength in numbers, always. It’s a team. One man out, another man in. That’s real life, and that’s what our show is about.”

On Cal Fire , Thieriot will play the lead role of Bode, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description.

Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater ( Grey’s Anatomy , Madam Secretary ), based on his experiences growing up in Northern California fire country. Phelan and Rater penned the script and will also serve as executive producers, along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

TVLine

TVLine

