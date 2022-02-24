ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gio: Ditching Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones should be atop Giants regime's to-do list

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

As more and more Giants fans entertain the possibility of a Saquon Barkley trade, Gio wants to start hearing some apologies after presenting the idea before the trade deadline.

“All of a sudden, I’m seeing this particular take now during the offseason,” Gio said during Thursday’s show. “I’d like a little pat on the back for coming up with this a few months ago.”

Gio still thinks Big Blue needs to move on from its former second overall pick, who is due just over $7 million next season. In Gio’s mind, it makes sense for the cap-restrained Giants to move on from the running back and quarterback Daniel Jones, and chalk both of them up to critical draft failures.

“The two things you point to where the Giants are is they whiffed on the two most important draft picks they could have possibly had in back-to-back years in Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones,” Gio said. “If I’m Joe Schoen, I would come in and those two guys would be the first two out. Didn’t work, this is the stench of [Dave] Gettleman on the two of you, and you’ve got to go.”

As for Barkley, who has now struggled with injury in each of the past two seasons after showing great promise over his first two NFL seasons, Gio doesn’t see New York having a problem in finding a trade suitor, though the return likely won’t be robust.

“You’re not going to extend him. There’s no way,” Gio said. “If you’re not gonna extend him…someone is going to take a flier on him. There’s no doubt about it. He’s 25 years old still. You just have to do it. You absolutely have to do it.

“You’re not getting a first-round pick for him. He doesn’t play and he’s not that good…it’s been a long time.”

