Nashville, TN

18-year-old suspect arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Kellow Street shooting

 1 day ago
Nashville, TENNESSEE – Police officials said the 18-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name...

Wednesday afternoon shooting at the intersection of Bakertown Road and Ezell Road sends one person to hospital

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting occurred right after 12 p.m. Wednesday. It happened at the intersection of Bakertown Road and Ezell Road. Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers reportedly one victim,. The unidentified victim suffered...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
4 year-old-boy was forced to drink hand sanitizer and beg for bread and water before starving to death following months of ongoing abuse at the hands of his father

The 4-year-old child was reportedly forced to drink hand sanitizer before starving to death following months of ongoing abuse at the hands of his dad. An autopsy determined that the victim’s injuries were not self-inflicted, they were the result of physical abuse. The autopsy also concluded that the 4-year-old boy starved to death. Family member and the boy’s father reportedly refused to give the 4-year-old boy food while the boy started shaking uncontrollably, crying and begging for bread and water, prosecutors said.
Two-vehicle crash at Fort Campbell Boulevard and 101st Airborne Division Parkway leaves one seriously injured

Clarksville, TENNESSEE – According to the Clarksville Police Department, the crash occurred right after 10 a.m. Sunday. It happened at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and 101st Airborne Division Parkway. Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash. The responding officers discovered that two vehicles...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.

 https://nashvillenewshub.com/

