18-year-old suspect arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Kellow Street shooting

The 4-year-old child was reportedly forced to drink hand sanitizer before starving to death following months of ongoing abuse at the hands of his dad. An autopsy determined that the victim’s injuries were not self-inflicted, they were the result of physical abuse. The autopsy also concluded that the 4-year-old boy starved to death. Family member and the boy’s father reportedly refused to give the 4-year-old boy food while the boy started shaking uncontrollably, crying and begging for bread and water, prosecutors said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO