18-year-old suspect arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Kellow Street shooting
Nashville, TENNESSEE – Police officials said the 18-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name...nashvillenewshub.com
Nashville, TENNESSEE – Police officials said the 18-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name...nashvillenewshub.com
Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.https://nashvillenewshub.com/
Comments / 6