Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield man arrested in Tennessee in connection to car-meet killing

By Mason Rockfellow
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A Bakersfield man was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Tennessee Thursday morning in connection to the killing of Johnny Cruz, 19, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

US Marshals arrested Bryce Vonta Williams, 25, of Bakersfield in Memphis, Tennessee for a warrant, put out by BPD in connection to the killing of Cruz and wounding another at a car meet on White Lane near Hughes Lane on Feb. 5., according to police.

Police say that Williams was identified as a suspect by investigators and later learned he had left California shortly after the shooting. US Marshals and BPD worked together to locate and capture Williams.

No other suspects are at large in this case, according to BPD.

Police asking for help identifying shooting suspects

Court records say Williams faces charges of first-degree murder, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Williams’ extradition proceedings are pending at this time, according to BPD.

Comments / 4

Illuminati.am
1d ago

Don't ever think you can run in Tennessee and not get caught. That's my home state, and no one gets away from the law!

Reply
2
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Man gets life without parole for deadly 2018 drive-by shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old man on Friday was sentenced to life without parole for a deadly drive-by shooting four years ago. Trevon Lee Foreman, 26, was identified as the man who fired from the passenger window of a car that drove by a home on East 10th Street the afternoon of March 9, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano PD seizes 400 lbs marijuana in February

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — On Feb. 7, officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Asti Street for a report of a disturbance and child endangerment. Officers arrived on scene at around 6:50 p.m. During their investigation, they said they found one stolen firearm and one unregistered firearm. After executing a search […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

BPD searches for suspects in 2 shootings, 1 fatal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two men in connection to two shootings, one resulting in the death of Errol Scorza last month. The two men are believed to be involved in a shooting on Nov. 28, 2021, around 1:18 p.m. on M Street near 8th […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead in crash south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead following a crash south of Bakersfield early Friday morning. A semi-truck and black sedan crashed in the area of Herring and Old River Road just after 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The black sedan was traveling westbound on Herring Road and the semi-truck was traveling […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in 2019 gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man faces life behind bars after being found guilty Tuesday of murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed one man and wounded another. A jury this week convicted Israel Chuca of killing 40-year-old Carlos Ramiro Venegas and injuring the other man. Chuca told investigators he shot after […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man arrested for auto theft, pursuit: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly led authorities on a pursuit and crashed into a power pole Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. BPD arrested Cesar Gonzalez, 32, on suspicion of auto theft, felony evading and an unrelated felony arrest warrant among other charges the department said. Officers tried […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man broke into vehicle at Lengthwise Brewery: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who broke into a vehicle parked at Lengthwise Brewery in southwest Bakersfield. The burglar, photos of whom were released by police, shattered the window of a vehicle parked at 7700 District Blvd. and stole items, according to Bakersfield Police Department. The incident occurred […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Appeals court upholds conviction in 1979 murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has upheld a murder conviction in the 1979 slaying of a young woman found dead in her Bakersfield apartment. The 5th District Court of Appeal found no error in reviewing the trial of Prentice Foreman that would justify overturning his first-degree murder conviction in the killing of 18-year-old […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
