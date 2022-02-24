ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD: Teen blinded by scissor-wielding man on subway

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qn0lg_0eO2h1NT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWrdy_0eO2h1NT00
Teen attacked by man with scissors on subway, suspect wanted 02:02

NEW YORK -- A teenager lost sight in one eye after he was stabbed on the subway.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with the victim Thursday at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in Washington Heights as police continue to search for the suspect.

Chris Anguisaca, 19, underwent multiple surgical procedures and said he's grateful to be alive.

"This happened, it just changed my life forever," Anguisaca said.

Anguisaca is still coming to terms with being blind in his left eye. Police said he was attacked by a man with a pair of scissors while riding the A train at around 6 a.m. back on Feb. 14.

"The blade, it went so deep that it cut the nerve of my eye," Anguisaca said. "I basically can't see no more from this eye."

Anguisaca said he was on his way home from work when a man, who appeared to be homeless, approached and said, "Why are you talking about me?"

"He comes at me specifically, calling me racial slurs and everything," Anguisaca told CBS2. "Then he stands up, coming closer to me, so then I try to defend myself, and then we get into this altercation and then he starts, at the end he just stabbed me in the eye."

"My heart was broken and then, I was crying a lot," said Anguisaca's mother Blanca Buestan. "This is not easy for a mother to see that somebody do that. At the same time, I was grateful because he's still alive."

The attack happened a week before Mayor Eric Adams rolled out a safety plan focused on several subway lines, including the A. So far, the city says 30 teams of police and mental health professionals have engaged with at least 100 people and tried to move them to homeless shelters.

"I think there should be more police dealing with this homelessness," Anguisaca said.

"No more open drug use. No more smoking," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "People who are abusive to our staff and other riders, people who are yelling and ranting, we want them to get the help that they need."

Thursday, the MTA discussed other new safety plans. Platform doors to prevent people from jumping (or being pushed) onto tracks are being tested at three stations. The transit authority is also adding track "intrusion detection," like lasers and cameras.

Anguisaca's family started a GoFundMe page that has reached $9,000 to help pay for his surgeries. The family is also applying to the city's compensation fund for crime victims.

Anguisaca said he doesn't feel safe riding the subway again, but he may not have a choice when he's ready to go back to work.

Comments / 37

Hope 03
1d ago

I saw a man with a butter Knife on the Subway ...some of those drugs make some go really Bonkers ....I seen it in living color it's Scary......Lord God Watch over NYC

Reply(2)
6
Dawn Henry
1d ago

there should be camera in all cars and there should be a camera room monitor by NYP or MTA officers so they can see danger first hand, when the homeless people or mentally ill enter the plat forms not even paying there fare, the crime will continue because these people are the forgotten ones angry and desperately wanting help but cannot, but now the focus is war, so there we have it a problem not fix and we will begin another chapter with this rising situation that going on it will affect everyone world wide.

Reply
6
K A
1d ago

They should install metal detectors on the platforms so people can pass through them before heading on the train. I wish they would bring back stop and frisk.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Woman bashed in the head and robbed by man with hammer while entering subway

NEW YORK - As New York City police continue to try and increase safety underground, there has been another attack. This time, police are looking for a suspect who beat a 57-year-old woman with a hammer and robbed her.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, video shows a man with a cane follow Nina Rothschild, a New York City Health Department worker, down stairs to a subway station.The suspect can be seen kicking Rothschild twice in the back before he pulls out a hammer and hits her on the back of the head multiple times. He then stole her purse and ran...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: School bus drivers attacked, robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say two 70-year-old school bus drivers were attacked Thursday in Brooklyn.It happened around 6 a.m. in a school bus parking lot on 49th Street in Borough Park. Police said the suspects punched and kicked one of the victims before stealing cellphone chargers from the bus.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man slashed at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- A man was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station Thursday. It happened around 7 p.m. Police say a man was slashed in the neck as he tried to exit the Franklin Avenue station. The 35-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police are searching for the suspect.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Shopping cart set on fire inside Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- Police say someone set a shopping cart on fire early Friday morning at a subway station in the Bronx. It happened around 6:30 a.m. inside the Cypress Avenue and East 139th Street station. Investigators say the cart was set on fire on the southbound 6 train platform.No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made. Earlier this year, police investigated two suspicious fires within a week on the 1 line. In 2020, 36-year-old train operator Garrett Goble was killed helping people escape a fire on the 2 line. 
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects attack store worker in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK - A violent robbery was caught on video inside a store in Lower Manhattan.It happened around 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday on John Street between Nassau and Broadway. Police said a 28-year-old employee was behind the counter when three people walked in, demanded merchandise and refused to pay. Two of the suspects can be seen throwing and shoving items on the counter, including a computer monitor. Police said they stole eight packs of cigarettes, worth approximately $120, before running off. The employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: 79-year-old man knocked down, robbed in Queens

NEW YORK - Police say a 79-year-old man was violently robbed Tuesday in Queens. It happened around 4 p.m. near 81st Street and Eliot Avenue in Middle Village. Police said two men knocked the victim to the ground and stole his wallet, containing $1,000. The suspects took off heading west on Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene for minor cuts.Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man struck with metal pipe on board J train

NEW YORK -- For the sixth straight day, there's been an attack in the subway. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a northbound J train heading towards the Delancey Street/Essex Street station in Manhattan. Police say two men got into some kind of argument on board on the train, and one of them hit the other with a metal pipe. The victim is expected to be OK. The suspect has not been caught.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man stabbed, car stolen in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed and his car was stolen during a meetup gone wrong in Brooklyn.The 53-year-old victim met up with the suspects around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Hubbard Street in Sheepshead Bay.He was supposed to sell them a car, but police said they stabbed him instead and drove away in his Infinity JX35.The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Subway#Scissor#Homelessness#Cbs2#Mta Chair
CBS New York

Number of weapons confiscated in NYC schools skyrockets, says NYPD

NEW YORK -- City students are taking up arms in record numbers. The NYPD has reported a stunning and terrifying surge in the number of guns, knives, stun guns, and other weapons being confiscated by school safety agents.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday, you may be surprised about who is bringing the guns in.It was a little over three weeks ago that Mayor Eric Adams shut his eyes and took a deep breath after looking at a picture Kramer handed him of weapons and other gear in a backpack brought to Manhattan's Intermediate School 70 by a 14-year-old."These are real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island police investigating if recent pellet gun shootings are part of TikTok challenge

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. -- Police are warning about a dangerous new social media challenge on TikTok. They say teens are shooting random people with pellet guns.Law enforcement officials on Long Island said the assaults with so-called airsoft pellets are not harmless pranks, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.A 911 call came from the intersection of Shotgun Lane and Gun Lane in Levittown."We were inside, and then two gentlemen were walking up and down the street like they usually do on their morning walk, when a car just pulled up and shot at them," Ivinia Nietl said. "Because it was a pellet gun,...
LEVITTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island couple attacked and robbed in own driveway

NEW YORK -- A Staten Island couple was attacked and robbed in their own driveway and the suspects are still on the loose.The frightening incident happened Saturday in the Midland Beach section of the borough.Surveillance video shows three suspects around a white SUV. One suspect is seen by the car's back door wrestling with the wife and eventually stealing her pursue. Meanwhile, the husband is on the ground being beaten by the two other suspects.Police say all three attackers got away with the credit cards and about $2,000 in cash.The husband suffered minor injuries.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS New York

2 Firefighters Hurt When Flames Rip Through Bronx Supermarket

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A powerful fire in the Bronx destroyed a supermarket and injured two firefighters Tuesday. The fire started in a supermarket in the 1800 block of Archer Street in the Parkchester section around 5:20 p.m. and was quickly raised to four alarms. Dozens of firefighters were still battling the blaze hours later, as smoke continued to billow from the building. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported, crews did what they could, but the market appeared to be destroyed. People who grew up in the area watched in disbelief. “Actually, I used to work there when I was younger. I used to pack bags. So it’s kind of like an unreal situation. But I hope everybody’s fine,” Vancy Guzman said. “I grew up with this supermarket, you know? It’s sad to see. We’re not even sure where it started from,” one neighbor said. The cause of the fire is not yet known. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and another was treated for minor injuries. CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Man douses N.J. barbershop with gasoline

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- A man is facing charges after causing quite a scene at a New Jersey barbershop. Police released video taken Monday inside the Zone Barbershop in North Bergen. You can see a man walk in, then douse the place with gasoline. Police say the 30-year-old came in to complain about his father being mistreated there. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and causing risk of widespread injury or damage.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
CBS New York

Owners of Binghamton restaurant facing felony charges, including rape

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- The owners of a popular restaurant in an upstate college town are facing felony charges, including rape.This comes as the community demanded authorities to take action.The Colonial Bar and Restaurant in Binghamton was a go-to hangout for SUNY students and residents alike -- that was until allegations of sexual assault surfaced late last year."They essentially have made themselves a fixture in the community ... essentially taking over the downtown area," sexual assault advocate Quinn Singer told CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas.Singer is among the administrators of the Facebook group "Binghamton Believes Survivors of Sexual Assault," a community of more than...
BINGHAMTON, NY
CBS New York

Several hurt after NICE bus crashes into vehicles in Bellmore

BELLMORE, N.Y. -- A Nassau Inter-County Express bus was involved in a crash Thursday on Long Island.Nassau County police say the bus struck multiple vehicles at Merrick Road and Bellmore Avenue in Bellmore just before 5 p.m.Video from Chopper 2 shows the front of the bus smashed and debris on the road.Police say several passengers on the bus, as well as the driver, suffered minor injuries.The cause of the crash is not clear.
BELLMORE, NY
CBS New York

Funeral Today For FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard On Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A funeral service will be held Wednesday for FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard, who died last week after collapsing at his Queens firehouse. The line of duty funeral starts at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore. On Tuesday, loved ones came out to say their goodbyes during an emotional wake. The sorrow-filled line of mourners comforted Gerhard’s family as they made their way inside. Fellow firefighters stood at attention, knowing quite well how heroic the 33-year-old was. He died from a still undetermined medical event a day after responding to a raging house fire. He...
BAY SHORE, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison Unveils Transparency Hub As Part Of Sweeping Police Reform Plan

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a sweeping police reform plan to address alleged racism in policing on Long Island. The new Suffolk County police commissioner tells CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan that transparency is the way to build trust. Historic change is coming to the Suffolk Police Department. The first African American police commissioner is taking the reins, installing reform through a transparency hub on SuffolkPD.org. Anyone can log on. “Transparency. Giving the community access to what’s going on internally within this police department can only build trust,” Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. It will reveal traffic and pedestrian stops, including race, ethnicity , location, hate crimes,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Fallen Firefighter Jesse Gerhard Remembered At Long Island Wake As Model Of Dedication

ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One of New York City’s Bravest was being remembered Tuesday at a wake on Long Island. Visitation was to continue later at night for FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard, who collapsed and died last week less than two days after battling a fire. Fellow firefighters stood at attention as Gerhard’s family arrived at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in Islip amid a sorrow-filled line of mourners. Inside, images of the beloved son, brother, uncle and brave firefighter filled the room as friends and colleagues said goodbye to a young man who made everyone laugh and was loved, CBS2’s Carolyn...
ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

Police: 12-Year-Old Girl Shot With Pellet Gun In Deer Park

DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police are looking for the suspects who shot a child with a pellet gun. Investigators say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a 12-year-old girl was struck with a pellet in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. They say a man fired from inside a dark-colored four-door sedan. The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The same car was described in another incident about 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured in that incident.
DEER PARK, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy