AIME Expands Executive Leadership Team

nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 1 day ago

As part of the association’s new model, the AIME presidents will embody the core message that “brokers are better” as part of their commitment to protecting, supporting, and growing the wholesale channel. KEY TAKEAWAYS. AIME has announced the appointment of their member Tom Ahles to president...

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

The Press

Ombre Expands Leadership Team with new Head of Science, Head of Growth, and Board of Directors Member, Now Majority Female-Led Company

Ombre Expands Leadership Team with new Head of Science, Head of Growth, and Board of Directors Member, Now Majority Female-Led Company. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombre, a wellness company that provides at-home microbiome tests, probiotic subscriptions, lifestyle, and diet recommendations, today announced it has hired Kimberly Griffith as Head of Science and Roma Qazi as Head of Growth. With these new hires, Ombre's leadership is now 60% female, led by Elise Contarsy, CEO. Additionally, the company announced $4 million in seed funding led by Relevance Ventures, bringing the company's total funds raised to $13.3 million. The funds will be used to continuously improve Ombre's trusted products, supply chain, and services, including their home tests, gut health reports, probiotic formulations, and in-app experience. Chris Crawford, Senior Investment Manager at Relevance Ventures, will join Ombre's 75% female board of directors.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for...
TECHNOLOGY
Buffalo News

Jacobs Institute aims to expand engineering team for Idea to Reality Center

For the Jacobs Institute, a medical technology innovation hub on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, one of its biggest challenges is not having enough engineers. Where that really hurts, executives said, is in the nonprofit's Idea to Reality Center, which aims to kickstart the development of new medical technologies that treat vascular diseases by providing entrepreneurs with expertise and resources to bring their ideas to fruition.
BUFFALO, NY
Marc Summers
TechCrunch

Black founders compete to transform fintech industry with Visa Everywhere Initiative

Two monetary prizes will be awarded during the black community cohort:. All finalists are eligible to continue participating in additional Visa Everywhere Initiative competitions throughout the year. 2022 Black Community Special Edition Finalists:. Rodney Williams – Co-Founder & President | SoLo Funds. Valerie Mosley – Founder & CEO |...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

3 C-suite roles in higher demand at health systems

Hospitals and health systems need the best possible talent in the C-suite as they tackle a wide range of healthcare issues. At the same time, they face challenges in the labor market amid the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as workforce and financial challenges. Take turnover with executives,...
HEALTH
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

Innovation

From the future of remote patient monitoring to how the U.S. can improve its health data reporting systems, here are seven quotes about the role of innovation in healthcare hospital executives have shared with Becker's Hospital Review in 2022:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer at Kettering (Ohio)...
HEALTH
biospace.com

6 Reasons Communication Is A Crucial Skill In Pharma Field

There are many skills that are important when looking for pharma jobs, but communication is one of the most important on the list. Communication is key to success in any field, and the pharma industry is no exception. If you're looking for a pharma job online, it's important to have...
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Leadership Experts Morriss, Giang to Headline the 2022 Senior Living Executive Conference

MALVERN, PA — The 2022 Senior Living Executive Conference (SLEC), the official annual meeting of Argentum, the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, senior living communities, today announced highlights of a powerful May program that will be headlined by two internationally acclaimed leadership experts.
MALVERN, PA
WestfairOnline

CONTRACTING FIRM EXPANDS TEAM

PTS Contracting, a commercial construction firm in Armonk, has announced a staff expansion designed to help it effectively manage demand for its services. Two new staff members have been hired by Phyllis Dellacamera, owner of PTS, which specializes in outpatient health care construction and project management. Zach Sawyer, a 20-year veteran of the industry, has joined the…
HackerNoon

A Brief Intro to HRMS Software

HRMS software is a type of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that helps organizations manage their human resources functions. It typically includes modules for managing employee records, tracking time and attendance, enrolling employees in benefit plans, and processing payroll. Many systems also include modules for payroll processing and benefits management, making them a one-stop-shop for all HR needs. The most important function of HRMS Software is employee tracking. It enables employers to keep track of employee details such as name, address, contact information, job title, salary, and benefits.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Eight Trends Predicted To Define Data Analytics In 2022

Rohit Amarnath is CTO of Vertica, the Unified Analytics Platform, enabling predictive business insights based on a scalable architecture. The data analytics market is booming. According to IDC analysts, businesses were estimated to have spent a whopping $215 billion in 2021 on big data and business analytics solutions, which was a 10% increase over 2020. The demand for data analytics professionals is also exploding. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics researchers project strong growth (31%) in the field of data science through 2030. Nearly all (90%) corporations are predicted to value information as a "critical enterprise asset and analytics as an essential competency" this year.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

NEC Launches Automation Ecosystem for its 5G xHaul Services

NEC announced that it has launched an Automation Ecosystem to bolster its 5G xHaul Transformation Services, bringing communication service providers (CSPs) simplified operations, cost effectiveness and faster time-to-value for their multi-vendor based networks. The 5G xHaul Transformation Solutions and Services are part of NEC Open Networks, a suite of solutions...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Flora Growth Taps Jessie Casner As Chief Marketing Officer

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) appointed Jessie Casner as chief marketing officer. Casner joins the company from the recently acquired Vessel brand, where she was vice president of sales and marketing. Casner’s experience in brand marketing will support the rapid growth of Flora’s core CPG brands, including Vessel, Tonino Lamborghini, Mind Naturals, Stardog, among others.
BUSINESS
BUCKSCO.Today

The Great Reshuffle To or From the World of Education

Teacher to trainer? Classroom to corporate? Teacher to teacherpreneur? Or maybe it’s the reverse? How do you pivot and use LinkedIn for your reinvention?. Not only have I already reinvented myself six times, but I am still evolving with the business acumen I have gained. I’ve been in several corporate industries, earning two administrative and seven teaching K-12 education certifications, setting up a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and building a board from scratch.
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

AI in Healthcare: Benefits, Challenges, and Everything in Between

Artificial intelligence in healthcare surpassed a new high of seven billion in 2020. By 2025, industry experts estimate that the industry will be worth many more billions and that up to 22 AI-powered healthcare solutions could generate revenue in healthcare. We will discuss the benefits of AI in healthcare while also examining its challenges. We also discuss the overall ecosystem risk and the risks and challenges of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector:**A look at the challenges and risks of AI also has certain shortcomings, and its implementation will present both challenges.
HEALTH
itechpost.com

The Importance of Electronic Commerce in Modern Business

Entrepreneurs see e-commerce as a fantastic chance to grow their businesses and make them more powerful and lucrative. With the appearance of digital technology and the growing focus on digitalization, company owners should consider investing in e-commerce expansion to remain in this highly competitive industry. E-commerce allows customers to buy...
INTERNET
DELCO.Today

SCORE Celebrates Black-Owned Small Businesses

During the month of February, SCORE is celebrating and honoring the achievements of Black-owned small businesses as COVID-19 challenges continue. Since the beginning of the pandemic, across the US, 19,381 Black-owned businesses reached out to SCORE as part of the new, post-pandemic entrepreneurship boom. Thirty-one percent of SCORE’s client services...
SMALL BUSINESS

