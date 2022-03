PALOUSE DIVIDE — It’s fitting that one of the first lessons in cross-country skiing is how to get up after a fall. Fasten skinny boards to your feet, mix in snow and gravity and there are bound to be some spills. So Elise Stacy started there Saturday when she and a handful of other volunteer instructors with the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club introduced about 15 newbies to the sport.

PALOUSE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO