ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jana Kramer Describes ‘Integrating’ Her and Boyfriend Ian Schinelli’s Kids: I’m ‘Very Protective’

By Riley Cardoza
US Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProceeding with caution. Jana Kramer took things slow while introducing boyfriend Ian Schinelli into her children’s lives. “I met him at a kid’s birthday party, so he technically met my kids [there],” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 22, of Jolie, 6, and Jace,...

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kimora Lee Simmons' Husband Tim Leissner Accused Of Being Married To Two Women At Once, During Different Times

Tim Leissner, the husband of Kimora Lee Simmons, is being accused of being married to two women at the same time. The bombshell claim came out during a recent trial in connection to an alleged multi-billion-dollar embezzlement scheme. But that is not all, because Leissner was accused of being married to two different women not once, but at two different times throughout his life, which if true would make him a “double bigamist.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Jolie
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Shares Pictures of Daughters Bonding With Paul Gasol's Baby Girl: 'Cousins'

Vanessa Bryant made her return to Instagram with a series of sweet photos. On Sunday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryantshared pictures and videos of her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and 2-year-old Capri with best friend Paul Gasol’s 1-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna. “We love you @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol & Eggie ❤️❤️❤️,” the 39-year-old captioned the first post.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 11th Child

Click here to read the full article. Aside from Nick Cannon, Keke Wyatt is definitely someone who took the scripture, “Be fruitful and multiply” literally. The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 20) to share the news that she and her husband of nearly four years, Zackariah Darring, are expecting their second child together, her 11th. In a touching post with all their children wearing their respective “Big Brother/Sister” T-shirts, the Soul Sista singer wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Fitness Trainer#Soccer Mom#Us Weekly
Distractify

K. Michelle’s Children Stay Away From the Spotlight for a Particular Reason

Despite launching her career on reality television, K. Michelle keeps her personal life to herself as much as possible. The My Killer Body host has been in the spotlight since her fans met her on Love & Hip Hop. Since then, K. has become more vocal about her dating life, career highs and lows, and plastic surgery journey. However, she’s also maintained her privacy when it comes to being a mother.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Baby-Pink Pregnancy Nails Feel Like a Hint

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement via Instagram on Jan. 31 with a close-up shot of Rihanna's pregnant belly. In the baby-bump photos, Rihanna can be seen in a pink puffer coat and a baby-pink manicure to match, which got us thinking . . . is the mom-to-be hinting at something? (There's no sign of blue anywhere, we'll just say that.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Natalie Has a Complete Breakdown After Mike Tells Her He Wants a Divorce (Exclusive)

Natalie faces an incredibly painful moment in this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special, streaming Friday on Discovery+. Natalie's estranged husband, Mike, tells her it's time to finally make their split official, and since Natalie doesn't have a green card, she most likely will have to return to her home country, Ukraine.
SEQUIM, WA
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy