Mecklenburg County, VA

‘Carolina squat’ driver who killed Jody “B.J.” Upton Jr. charged with reckless driving

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The driver in the crash that killed 27-year-old Jody “B.J.” Upton Jr. on Wednesday has been identified by Virginia State Police and charged with reckless driving.

According to police, 19-year-old Anthony Newcomb, of Chase City, was the driver of the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that struck Upton’s 2005 Silverado after crossing the center line of Skipwith Road in Mecklenburg County. Newcomb was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Car modifications you can and can’t make in Virginia

Newcomb’s car had a modification known as a “Carolina Squat” which raises the front, decreasing visibility for drivers. Upton’s family has called for this practice to be banned in Virginia, something that North Carolina has already done .

An example of a Carolina Squat
Tarnisha So Raspy
3d ago

Now wait a minute thats vehicular HOMICIDE. The family needs to be protesting that. That was a good guy with a lil son who want see his son grow into a man. Atleast they can visit and he can suffer the repercussions later and in jail.. #justiceforbj

Sheriff: Man kills his 3 daughters, woman during supervised visit at Sacramento-area church

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities said a man allegedly killed his three children and a woman Monday inside an Arden-Arcade church before turning the gun on himself. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann, an employee upstairs from the sanctuary at The Church in Sacramento on Wyda Way heard several gunshots and ran out […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
