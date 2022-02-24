‘Carolina squat’ driver who killed Jody “B.J.” Upton Jr. charged with reckless driving

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The driver in the crash that killed 27-year-old Jody “B.J.” Upton Jr. on Wednesday has been identified by Virginia State Police and charged with reckless driving.

According to police, 19-year-old Anthony Newcomb, of Chase City, was the driver of the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that struck Upton’s 2005 Silverado after crossing the center line of Skipwith Road in Mecklenburg County. Newcomb was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Newcomb’s car had a modification known as a “Carolina Squat” which raises the front, decreasing visibility for drivers. Upton’s family has called for this practice to be banned in Virginia, something that North Carolina has already done .

An example of a Carolina Squat

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.