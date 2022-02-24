ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'Ready To Love' Faves Joy M. Hutton & Jay Bradley Reunite For New Podcast

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

Joy and Jay!

‘Ready To Love’ faves Joy M. Hutton and Jay Bradley are back together again as co-hosts of buzzy new ‘Failure Two Communicate’ podcast where they’ll discuss love, baeships, and various relationship topics from a male vs. female perspective.

You may recall Joy leaving the popular dating show early following the tragic death of her sister in a heartbreaking moment that left viewers devastated.

At one point, the heart-eyed couple seemed destined for a serious relationship that never happened for reasons they explain on the podcast.

In the first episode, Joy and Jay addressed the elephant in the room.

“Anything is possible,” said Hutton in response to a question whether the two are friends now with the possibility of more. “You know, I think we could work, you know, whew–*laughs* yall, this man right here… *laughs*

Jay was less optimistic.

‘…if we could stop getting on each other’s nerves… we need to look at the probability–what are the numbers in Vegas on two Capricorns? You probably got a better chance of the Texans [who finished 4-13 this past season] winning the Super Bowl next year *laughs*’

Peep the full episode below:

Aside from stirring up heart eye hysteria on national TV, Joy thrives as a successful business consultant and Google coach. In addition, she’s creator of On the Go Glam–an innovative new beauty platform that allows glam professionals to come to you on demand.

Jay is a progressive Real Estate Broker and Founder of Equinox Realty Group with a passion for giving back to his community.

For those very tardy to the party, ‘Ready To Love’ places 20 well-moisturized men and women in one location to see if they are truly ready to find love.

Now on Season 5, ‘Ready To Love’ continues to shine as one of TV’s most entertaining dating shows with a new episode coming this Friday:

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Martin Cast Reuniting for New Special on BET+

The late '80s and early '90s saw Martin Lawrence cement himself as a promising stand-up comedian, but it was his FOX sitcom Martin that truly launched his career into the stratosphere, with Lawrence and the surviving members of the sitcom's cast reuniting for a new special coming to BET+, per Deadline. Debuting in 1992, the series ran for five seasons and also starred Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II as series regulars. Sadly, star Thomas Mikal Ford passed away back in 2016 at the age of 52. The reunion event will be filmed later this month and is expected to premiere on BET+ later this year. The reunion event is set to be hosted by Affion Crockett.
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Tyler Perry Talks Madea Wearing Mary J. Blige's Clothes And Quoting Cardi B

Hallelujer Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ has officially arrived on Netflix. BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden had a chance to chat with Tyler Perry about his latest film ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ including how he comes up with creative marketing concepts, like having Madea wear the same outfit as Mary J. Blige to promote the movie. He also revealed he doesn’t really pay attention to when he is trending on Twitter or Google, since he doesn’t believe it’s real life and is too busy running his business. Perry also spoke about taking moments from pop culture and regular conversation like Cardi B’s “WAP” and a random conversation with co-star Brendan O’Carroll about knickers and using them in his film. He also spoke about how he loves the beautiful straightforward work of Ava Duvernay but understands that wouldn’t work for his audience because they need a lot of mess to hold their attention. Janeé also asked him his thoughts on the movement to change Black History Month to Black Future month and he said he hadn’t heard anything about it but didn’t think he liked it because he loves Black History Month and feels it’s important that we fight to recognize our history and accomplishments, particularly since there is such a strong movement to oppose critical race theory and erase or ignore the truth about the past.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Bradley
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Podcast#Texans#Equinox Realty Group
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunite at SAG Awards 2022

He just wanted to take another look at her. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga reunited Sunday night at the 2022 SAG Awards, where they’re both nominated. Photos of the “A Star Is Born” co-stars show Cooper smiling from ear-to-ear as he approaches Gaga in the audience for a touching moment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Bossip

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Engagements In New 'Kardashians' Trailer

Hey, at least she’s self-aware. One thing people can’t take away from Kim Kardashian (especially after her recent SNL hosting gig) is that she knows how to make fun of herself. She reminded fans of that fact in a new clip from The Kardashians, which Hulu released today in a trailer for the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians follow-up series.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Jazmine Sullivan & Jay Z: Here’s Who’s Already Won 2022 NAACP Image Awards & Who We Predict Will Win Next

As we approach the NAACP Image Awards live telecast airing on February 26, a plethora of winners have been announced during virtual ceremonies throughout the week. Hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Award Winner Anthony Anderson and featuring a performance from the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige, they air Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy