Parkland songbird releases pop anthem, ‘Roman Holiday’

Times News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2018 Parkland High School graduate, Nashville-based pop artist Skylar Lee Gutman recently released her latest single “Roman Holiday.”. Inspired by the classic 1953 film of the same name starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, “Roman Holiday” is about finding refuge in love, even when life deals you the wrong card,...

