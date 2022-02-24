Bar-Bill in Rochester? Beloved Buffalo-based wing spot applies for former McGregor’s location

PENFIELD, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Chicken wing lovers rejoice!

Bar-Bill , a beloved restaurant and tavern with two locations in the Buffalo area, has applied to expand into the Rochester region.

Town of Penfield officials confirmed to News 8 Thursday that an application was received from Bar-Bill to open a location at 1129 Empire Boulevard, the site formerly occupied by McGregor’s.

According to officials, the proposed project does not include any significant changes to the building or site, only cosmetic updates and new signage.

There will be a public hearing on the application on March 16. Pending approval, Bar-Bill operators are hoping to open the establishment this summer.

Currently Bar-Bill operates two locations out of East Aurora and Clarence. According to The Buffalo News , Bar-Bill is “one of the best wing places ever,” but the restaurant is also favored for their take on another Western New York classic, beef on weck as well as other menu delights.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.