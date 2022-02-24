ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Bar-Bill in Rochester? Beloved Buffalo-based wing spot applies for former McGregor’s location

By Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYmJx_0eO2fW3P00

PENFIELD, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Chicken wing lovers rejoice!

Bar-Bill , a beloved restaurant and tavern with two locations in the Buffalo area, has applied to expand into the Rochester region.

Town of Penfield officials confirmed to News 8 Thursday that an application was received from Bar-Bill to open a location at 1129 Empire Boulevard, the site formerly occupied by McGregor’s.

According to officials, the proposed project does not include any significant changes to the building or site, only cosmetic updates and new signage.

Cluck Crawl: Murph’s Irondequoit Pub wins for best chicken wings

There will be a public hearing on the application on March 16. Pending approval, Bar-Bill operators are hoping to open the establishment this summer.

Currently Bar-Bill operates two locations out of East Aurora and Clarence. According to The Buffalo News , Bar-Bill is “one of the best wing places ever,” but the restaurant is also favored for their take on another Western New York classic, beef on weck as well as other menu delights.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penfield, NY
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
City
East Aurora, NY
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Penfield, NY
Sports
Rochester, NY
Restaurants
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#News 8 Thursday#Irondequoit Pub#The Buffalo News#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Sen. Gillibrand announces manufacturing bill in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) hosted a press conference in Rochester Thursday to announce details of the Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022. According to officials from the senator’s office, this new program will incentivize private-public partnerships in designating “manufacturing communities” which would be eligible for federal financial and technical […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Hochul talks winter storm prep during briefing

Governor Kathy Hochul held a storm briefing at the Department of Transportation Valhalla facility in Westchester County ahead of Thursday's winter storm. She also touched on the state's COVID-19 numbers. You can watch the briefing in the player above.
VALHALLA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy