North Augusta seniors can now apply for the Margaret Weeks Scholarship, which is sponsored by the North Augusta Council of Garden Clubs. While many people think of garden club members as those who encourage others to plant flowers and trees, there is a great deal more to these groups. Members of Beech Island Garden Club, Carolina Hills Garden Club, Palmetto Garden Club, and Terrace Garden Club have promoted projects which have provided the funds which go to making this scholarship available.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO