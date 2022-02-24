Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden release joint statement saying they won't play in World Cup playoffs in Russia

SOPA Images

Earlier on Thursday, ramifications from the recent ongoing attacks on Ukraine were already being felt across the sports world. According to multiple reports, the UEFA is set to strip Saint Petersburg of hosting rights for this year's Champions League final following the Russian invasion.

The Krestovsky Stadium was due to stage the final on May 28 after initially being awarded the game in 2021 before it was moved back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alternative venues are currently being considered for the match.

Per ESPN's Mark Ogden, sources have said that FIFA is "monitoring the situation" around March's World Cup playoffs with Russia currently scheduled to face Poland in Moscow. Ukraine is also scheduled to compete in the playoffs on March 24 against Scotland at Hampden Park.