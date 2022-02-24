ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden release joint statement saying they won't play in World Cup playoffs in Russia

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
SOPA Images

Earlier on Thursday, ramifications from the recent ongoing attacks on Ukraine were already being felt across the sports world. According to multiple reports, the UEFA is set to strip Saint Petersburg of hosting rights for this year's Champions League final following the Russian invasion.

The Krestovsky Stadium was due to stage the final on May 28 after initially being awarded the game in 2021 before it was moved back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alternative venues are currently being considered for the match.

Per ESPN's Mark Ogden, sources have said that FIFA is "monitoring the situation" around March's World Cup playoffs with Russia currently scheduled to face Poland in Moscow. Ukraine is also scheduled to compete in the playoffs on March 24 against Scotland at Hampden Park.

Comments

Larissa Longbow
1d ago

This is a reasonable decision. The last thing that Europe needs are civilian VIPs flying through Russian or one of the former soviet states while there is a war going on. They've already shot down an airliner with hundreds on board.

Reply
22
Oodles of Noodles
1d ago

Poland wins by default on its match with Russia ... have some balls FIFA ... boot out Russia from the tournament.

Reply(2)
35
Biden's an Imposter
1d ago

🖕 Russia and China. They can just attend each other's games. The free world will pass.

Reply(7)
34
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
