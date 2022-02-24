ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provi Announces Partnership with ClubProcure

Cover picture for the article— Provi, the fastest-growing ecommerce platform for the beverage alcohol industry, announced today a new partnership with ClubProcure, the industry leading group purchasing organization serving the golf and country club industry. The partnership will integrate Provi’s marketplace into the ClubProcure site, streamline alcohol beverage ordering and increase efficiency for ClubProcure...

