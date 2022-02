As reported last night, AEW announced that it will be hitting Las Vegas for three shows over Memorial Day weekend, including Double or Nothing. The PPV happens on May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena. Before that there will be live episodes of Dynamite on May 25 and Rampage on May 27 from the Michelob Ultra Arena. AEW has issued a press release with more details on the three events happening that week.

