If you've ever had a hankering for a big bowl of creamy mashed potatoes, but either didn't have potatoes on hand or the time to peel and boil them, today is your lucky day. Thanks to the creative chefs of TikTok, you can throw out your stockpile of just-add-water mashed potato mixes, and reach for a bag of potato chips instead. That's right, a regular bag of Lay's potato chips, plus a pad of butter and splash of milk or cream, is all you need to make the beloved all-occasion side dish.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO