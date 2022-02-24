Pink refuses to get the phone party started for her 10-year-old child

In a time when almost anyone can have access to information all over the world simply in the palm of their hands, Pink has explained why she is waiting to give her 10-year-old daughter, Willow , a cellphone.

The GRAMMY-winning Popstar told Carson Daly on the Today show, “there’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults.”

“For kids, I’m not there yet. I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

The mother of two, who shares Willow and her 5-year-old son, Jameson , with her husband, Carey Hart , is not against technology but proceeds with caution when it comes to her kids.

She noted, “We can’t be dinosaurs ourselves as parents, we have to sort of embrace it and go with it.”

Recently Pink partnered with the wellness and meditation app, Calm, to release a series of bedtime stories, which are available now. The singer noted that her involvement with Calm was a natural partnership.

“I’ve been using Calm for years and that’s how I fall asleep, so when I heard they were doing a Calm Kids, I was like, ‘I want to do that. I want to read stories to kids.’ And so I tested out my stories on Jameson and he requests them now.”

Pink does believe that technology serves as an essential tool for children. “If you want to listen to a story at night that fires your imagination gets you in your body and helps you drift off to sleep while not being afraid of the dark, well, not feeling alone, great,” said the singer. “One hundred percent, I’m all about it."

