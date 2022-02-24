ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What to expect from the 'Law & Order' reboot

By Gabriela Arevalo
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPK8C_0eO2dNHg00

It’s Dick Wolf’s world and we’re just living in it, as evidenced by the return of Law & Order” to NBC after a twelve-year hiatus.

The flagship series, which was nominated for over 50 Emmys during its first run, is returning to the small screen Thursday.

Variety reports that the formula, which spawned spin-offs like the popular “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” remains the same, but with some nuanced changes that reflect the cultural shifts that have taken place since the show initially went off the air.

In the season premiere episode, Anthony Anderson returns to his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, but his partner, newcomer Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) quickly butts heads with him in the first episode over police accountability in the age of cell phones and omnipresent cameras.

On the prosecutorial side, Sam Waterston returns as Jack McCoy, who has since been promoted and oversees the work of A.D.A. Nolan Price, played by Hugh Dancy.

Waterston told Today that he is “so glad they let me be part of it coming back.” He continued, sharing that he thinks the show returned “because the audience kept watching even after we stopped making them.”

He also mused that the show inspired a generation to pursue the legal field. “I apologize but I think we made a lot of lawyers,” he teased.

Creator Dick Wolf will not helm the 21st season of the show, instead handing over the showrunner reins to one of his frequent collaborators, Rick Eid. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Wolf will instead act as “creator and executive producer.”

The procedural originally aired for 20 seasons and featured a rotating cast over the course of its more than 400 episodes that included Chris Noth, Jerry Orbach, Benjamin Bratt, Angie Harmon, and Jesse L. Martin.

“Law & Order” returns to NBC on Thursday, February 24 at 8 p.m. It will serve as a lead-in to its two offshoots, “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m. and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 p.m.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.com.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram

Comments / 2

Related
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.
MOVIES
Buffalo News

Jeff Simon: Sam Waterston's return to 'Law and Order' is more proof that it's Dick Wolf's world

Sam Waterston is 81 years old. He is about to make the network TV star comeback of 2022. That's because the prosecutor he played for so many years – Jack McCoy on Dick Wolf's original run of "Law and Order" – is about to return to prime time along with the venerable show itself, the primal island in what has turned out to be the largest producer's empire in current network television.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Law & Order: SVU and their real-life partners

We love Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and can't wait for the show to make it's return to screens later this month. The police drama, which has been on screens since 1999, delves into the dark side of New York's criminal world and follows an elite force of officers who spend their days protecting the city from the most heinous of crimes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Bratt
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Jerry Orbach
Person
Jesse L. Martin
Person
Angie Harmon
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Anthony Anderson
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement

Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly devastated fans when they waved goodbye to NCIS in 2018 and 2016, respectively. But earlier this week they shared the small screen once again as they reunited with some familiar faces to draw attention to a worthy cause. Pauley had all the love in the world for her former colleagues, who all came together to support the Los Angeles Fire Department.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#A D A Nolan Price#Law Order
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay wows in black on rare date night with famous husband

Mariska Hargitay made a stylish entrance with her husband Peter Hermann at the opening night of Broadway musical The Music Man in Manhattan on Thursday. The Law & Order: SVU star enjoyed a rare public date night with her spouse of nearly 18 years, walking the red carpet together at the Winter Garden Theatre. Mariska looked typically stylish wearing a boat-neck black top with matching wide-legged pants.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1 Lone Star’: Here’s Why Lisa Edelstein Is Leaving the Show

Fox series 9-1-1 Lone Star is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 series set in Austin, Texas. The firefighter drama features an all-star cast with guest appearances from the likes of Liv Tyler along with mainstay actors including Rob Lowe who plays Owen Strand and his onscreen son, T.K. played by Ronen Rubenstein. In Season 2 of the series, 9-1-1 Lone Star introduces viewers to Owen’s ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyn Morgan played by Lisa Edelstein.
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s What Danny Pino Did After the Show

As “Law & Order: SVU” fans, there are plenty of actors we wish were still on our TV screens during each episode of the drama series. One of which is easily Danny Pino. Over the course of 23 seasons and counting, the NBC series has caused us to grow attached to people like Olivia Benson, John Munch, Elliot Stabler, and Fin Tutuola.
TV SERIES
Audacy

Audacy

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy