Ann Wilson says she and Nancy 'don't see eye to eye' on the future of Heart

By Marty Rosenbaum
 4 days ago

What the future holds for Heart is murky at the moment.

Guitarist Nancy Wilson took part in an interview on TalkShopLive and discussed how plans for a Heart tour were scrapped after she and her sister Ann Wilson had a disagreement over the band’s lineup.

Ann had wanted Heart’s backing group to be made up of musicians who are a part of her solo group The Amazing Dawgs . The group helped Ann record her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss . On the other end, Nancy wanted to continue with the same group that went out on tour with Heart in 2019.

While the Wilson’s couldn’t come to an agreement, Nancy has launched a new group called Nancy Wilson’s Heart that’ll tour and feature former The Voice contestant Kimberly Nicole as the lead singer.

While the two sisters aren’t on the same page about Heart’s lineup, Ann Wilson says there’s no feud between the two and that they’ll be able to work on resolving their differences. “There's a lot of myth about what's going on between me and Nancy, that there's a feud or something like that. There really isn't any feud between us personally,” Ann told ABC Audio .

"We don't see eye to eye on the shape that Heart should take. Like…I want to see it continue to evolve and break barriers and be relevant. And she…doesn't want to try new things that much, you know."

Ann was adamant that this is merely a disagreement between the two and there’s no bad blood. "I'm not trying to diss her at all, because I think we get a really bad rap for just being at each other's throats,” she said. “We're not. We have a disagreement on who would be in the Heart band is all right now, but we're working on it."

