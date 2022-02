The Displacement Collection from Cometabolism is a series of furniture pieces designed to blur the boundary between public infrastructure and private interior design. Despite the integral role they play in keeping our society functioning, everyday design items like street signs and other public notices often go unnoticed. While our private living spaces are filled with design pieces of our choosing, public spaces differ in that a unified design language is required to define their purpose and function. With that, the nuances of public infrastructural design are often lost.

