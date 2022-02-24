COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police investigating woman’s death as homicide

Police say a woman’s death in north Columbus is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:17 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found Heather Chapman, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police announced that due to suspicious circumstances and after the coroner’s determination of death, the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

