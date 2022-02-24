ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus police investigating woman’s death as homicide

By Joe Clark
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1WVh_0eO2cNSj00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police investigating woman’s death as homicide

Police say a woman’s death in north Columbus is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:17 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Man dead after crash, fire in southeast Columbus

When police arrived on scene, they found Heather Chapman, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police announced that due to suspicious circumstances and after the coroner’s determination of death, the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Columbus police investigating discovery of possible human remains

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they are investigating what could be human remains on the city’s south side Thursday. A caller alerted police to potential human remains found at 2940 Groveport Road around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said they are currently guarding the area from Groveport […]
COLUMBUS, OH
32-year-old missing Dublin woman found safe

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A missing 32-year-old Dublin woman was found safe Friday, according to Dublin police. Bianca Van Heyningen was missing after leaving her home on West Dublin Granville Road between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, according to a news release from the Dublin Police Department. The 32-year-old was located around […]
DUBLIN, OH
One dead after Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers responded to a call for the shooting at approximately 10:52 p.m. in the 300 block of Whitethorne Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Dameire Novell Thornton suffering from a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Gun at East High School, teen arrested police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said they confiscated a handgun on Thursday morning from a 16-year-old student. Columbus Division of Police said in a media release that they allegedly found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic Springfield Armory pistol in the boy’s backpack at East High School. School staff had been told by other students that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Man dead after crash, fire in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man is dead when his car crashed into a southeast Columbus home and caused a fire.   Police say just before 2 a.m., Thursday, a man drove into the house in the 1700 block of Penfield Road after getting into an argument with a woman. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
