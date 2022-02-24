Core team of U.S. diplomats in Ukraine now 'temporarily' working from Poland, State Dept says

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A core team of U.S. personnel who had moved from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv are now 'temporarily' working from Poland, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday, but did not provide a time frame on when they would return to Ukraine, as Russia launched a full-scale invasion on the country.

"We will continually assess the security situation to determine when it may be safe for U.S. government personnel to return to Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.