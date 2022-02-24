Flooded roadways & areas to avoid across Northeast TN
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steady rainfall Thursday led to floodwater in lower land areas across the Tri-Cities.Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad: Children rescued from stranded school bus in water rescue
News Channel 11 reached out to various local dispatchers, who advised motorists to avoid certain areas and to drive with caution as the rain continues.Buchanan Co. Sheriff’s Office: Grundy man fatally hit by train in West Virginia
Carter County
Dispatchers said there have been no reports of impassable roads or flooding so far. The county’s EMA director is out assessing the roadways as of 11:45 a.m.
Greene County
Greene County dispatchers said that most flooding hit the northwestern part of the county. They’ve received reports that Horton Highway in Baileyton has experienced flooding. EMA officials told News Channel 11 that motorists should avoid Highway 93 toward the Greene County and Sullivan County lines.
Hawkins County
Burem and Guntown roads in Rogersville are virtually impassable at several locations, according to the county dispatchers. There are also several locations on Highway 113 with flooded areas that motorists should not attempt to cross. Dispatchers told News Channel 11 that there have been many reports of impassable areas throughout the morning. Other locations to avoid include Caney Valley Road.
According to the Hawkins County EMA, motorists are asked to avoid the following roads:
- Highway 113 near St. Clair area to the county line
- 100-1399 Tarpine Valley Road
- Burem and Luster roads
- Clemmons Road & Logan Lane
- Walkers Church and Cantrell Road
- 11-E
- Melinda Ferry Road
- 100-332 Guntown Road
- 1100-1299 Caney Valley Loop
- Highway 66 South and Guthries Gap Road
- North Main Street (Bulls Gap) and White Horn Road
- Goan Drive (Bulls Gap) and North Main Street
- 100-553 Bingham Road
- 100-899 Heck Hollow Road
- East Main Street (Rogerville) and park
Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller warned that there is potential for more flooding, and this list may not encompass all flooded roadways.
Johnson County
Dispatchers said the only road they have received reports on is Highway 91 North near Ackerson Creek Road. The dispatcher noted that this area is generally bad following heavy rainfall.
Sullivan County
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that the following roads are best avoided as of 1:42 p.m.:
- Reservoir Rd. in Kingsport – closed in a couple of different sections
- Princeton Rd. In Kingsport – closed between Diana Rd. and Hinkle Rd.
- Ryder Church Rd. in Bluff City – closed near the intersection of Possum Creek Rd.
Unicoi County
There have been no reports of flooded roadways as of 11:50 a.m.
Washington County
Dispatchers said there are several areas with fast-moving water in the roadways, but no roads have been closed, as of 11:30 a.m. Washington County, Tennessee EMA Director Rusty Sells advised News Channel 11 that Westridge Road in Sulphur Springs and Ridgecrest Road off Highway 81 South are flooded.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0