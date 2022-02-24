ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Flooded roadways & areas to avoid across Northeast TN

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo8V7_0eO2bMcD00

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steady rainfall Thursday led to floodwater in lower land areas across the Tri-Cities.

Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad: Children rescued from stranded school bus in water rescue

News Channel 11 reached out to various local dispatchers, who advised motorists to avoid certain areas and to drive with caution as the rain continues.

Buchanan Co. Sheriff’s Office: Grundy man fatally hit by train in West Virginia

Carter County

Dispatchers said there have been no reports of impassable roads or flooding so far. The county’s EMA director is out assessing the roadways as of 11:45 a.m.

Greene County

Greene County dispatchers said that most flooding hit the northwestern part of the county. They’ve received reports that Horton Highway in Baileyton has experienced flooding. EMA officials told News Channel 11 that motorists should avoid Highway 93 toward the Greene County and Sullivan County lines.

Hawkins County

Burem and Guntown roads in Rogersville are virtually impassable at several locations, according to the county dispatchers. There are also several locations on Highway 113 with flooded areas that motorists should not attempt to cross. Dispatchers told News Channel 11 that there have been many reports of impassable areas throughout the morning. Other locations to avoid include Caney Valley Road.

According to the Hawkins County EMA, motorists are asked to avoid the following roads:

  • Highway 113 near St. Clair area to the county line
  • 100-1399 Tarpine Valley Road
  • Burem and Luster roads
  • Clemmons Road & Logan Lane
  • Walkers Church and Cantrell Road
  • 11-E
  • Melinda Ferry Road
  • 100-332 Guntown Road
  • 1100-1299 Caney Valley Loop
  • Highway 66 South and Guthries Gap Road
  • North Main Street (Bulls Gap) and White Horn Road
  • Goan Drive (Bulls Gap) and North Main Street
  • 100-553 Bingham Road
  • 100-899 Heck Hollow Road
  • East Main Street (Rogerville) and park

Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller warned that there is potential for more flooding, and this list may not encompass all flooded roadways.

Johnson County

Dispatchers said the only road they have received reports on is Highway 91 North near Ackerson Creek Road. The dispatcher noted that this area is generally bad following heavy rainfall.

Sullivan County

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that the following roads are best avoided as of 1:42 p.m.:

  • Reservoir Rd. in Kingsport – closed in a couple of different sections
  • Princeton Rd. In Kingsport – closed between Diana Rd. and Hinkle Rd.
  • Ryder Church Rd. in Bluff City – closed near the intersection of Possum Creek Rd.

Unicoi County

There have been no reports of flooded roadways as of 11:50 a.m.

Washington County

Dispatchers said there are several areas with fast-moving water in the roadways, but no roads have been closed, as of 11:30 a.m. Washington County, Tennessee EMA Director Rusty Sells advised News Channel 11 that Westridge Road in Sulphur Springs and Ridgecrest Road off Highway 81 South are flooded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Portion of Elizabethton road washed away by flooding

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A road in Carter County was been washed out by flooding that affected much of the area on Thursday. According to Carter County dispatch, part of Charity Hill Road in the Siam community is gone. The portion of the road that was washed away is between 1618 and 1626 Charity Hill […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene County Schools bus routes change due to flooding

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Schools made bus route changes Thursday morning due to flooding, according to an alert from the school system. Buses will not run on the following routes: Marvin Flatwoods Delta Valley Reed Burkey Pottertown Toby Crumley Croff Kirk Spears Dykes John Graham Holland Kennytown Carters Valley Weems Chapel Union […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
City
Bluff City, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Hawkins County, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
County
Greene County, TN
City
Rogersville, TN
State
West Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Traffic
WJHL

‘You have to be connected’: Washington Co., TN commissioner, resident excited for broadband grant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Depending on location in Washington County, Tennessee, broadband internet might not be an option for a number of residents. However, BrightRidge and the Washington County Commission are looking to change that in the near future. At a regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday night, the commission approved a $2.64 million payment, which […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Covered Bridge celebrates 140th birthday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Covered Bridge in downtown Elizabethton is the place to be Friday night as it celebrates its 140th birthday. Main Street Elizabethton, the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and the Elizabethton/Carter County Library all teamed up for the event. It includes plenty of birthday party staples, like balloons, treats, a magician […]
WJHL

Father, paralyzed son escape Hawkins Co. home before collapse

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man and his paralyzed son were able to get out of their 3-story home before it collapsed Thursday. The owner of the home, Dean Myers told News Channel 11 that he and his son, who is confined to a wheelchair, were watching television with their dog Thursday […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Tri#Hawkins Co#News Channel 11#Buchanan Co#Sheriff S Office#Ema#Rogerville
WJHL

Washington Co. Tenn. Commission approves funding to upgrade jail cameras

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County commissioners on Thursday night voted unanimously to spend more than $100,000 to upgrade the cameras at the county detention center. Sheriff Keith Sexton said the almost 30-year-old cameras are outdated, often freezing up and failing to record audio. “I think in this day and age in policing, to have […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

County mayor, sheriff among contested elections in Unicoi County

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – With multiple contested elections incoming to Unicoi County, election officials have released a preliminary list of those running for office. Below are lists of those who have returned their petition to the Unicoi County Election Commission, but final verification from local affiliated parties are still needed so there may be members […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
WJHL

Southwest VA’s COVID case rate down 42% over past week

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 case rates continued declining in Southwest Virginia after 147 new cases were reported Friday by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The nine-county region also had five initial COVID deaths reported as fallout from the peak of the Omicron variant surge continued. The region of 285,000 people has reported […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

THP trooper was placed on leave three days before arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee state trooper charged with vandalism and violating a protective order was placed on paid leave three days before his arrest. Trooper Nicholas Collins “was placed on discretionary leave with pay pending an ongoing internal investigation” on Feb. 17, according to THP Public Information Officer Bill Miller. Collins was arrested […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Students get glimpse into business world at Kingsport expo

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The next generation of business owners and entrepreneurs got a glimpse at what their futures could hold in Kingsport Friday. The Meadowview Convention Center hosted the 2022 Kids’ Business Expo. The event gives middle school students from across the Tri-Cities region the chance to create, develop and market a product or […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Passenger killed in Smyth County crash

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Smyth County. It happened around 9:46 a.m. at the intersection of Routes 605 and 600. According to the Virginia State Police, a Ford Taurus traveling west on Route 605 was hit by a southbound Dodge Ram 2500 at […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Wayne Horton retires after 25 year career at the General Morgan Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After literally helping build the General Morgan Inn brick-by-brick and working inside for a quarter of a century, Wayne Horton is entering retirement. Horton, a native of Greeneville, Tennessee, was a traveling construction worker before returning home to build a brand new luxury venue known as the General Morgan Hotel. When […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

115 COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest VA since Feb. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia continues to report a high number of COVID-19 deaths as recent deaths from the Omicron variant surge are certified, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data. The region’s new COVID-19 case rate also remains far above the state average. The nine-county region reported seven COVID-19 deaths Thursday after […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy