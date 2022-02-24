ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menendez says Putin will pay high price for trampling rights of Ukrainians

By Mike Dougherty
 4 days ago

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — After months of gathering troops along the border, Russia has launched an attack and invaded Ukraine . U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., says his heart is heavy for the people there, and the international community will not stand for Russian aggression.

Ukraine says Russia has launched "full scale war," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from the “aggressor.” An adviser to Ukraine's president says about 40 people have died since the attack began.

Menendez said Putin’s unprovoked attack was made out of fear of Ukraine pursuing democracy and freedom. He also said this incident marks a historical shift in how the world views and deals with the Russian president, and it underscores the need to expel the current Kremlin leadership from the international community.

The United States and allies have built a strong coalition to counter this Russian aggression and, Menendez says, we cannot stand by and watch Ukrainian men, women and children suffer.

He says Ukrainians are resilient and determined and will stand up for their freedom, and the U.S. will continue to stand with them and pray for them, as they refuse to let a tyrant impose his will.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, R- Bucks,  says the world is watching and the US must impose immediate and crippling sanctions to send a clear message.

As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez said he will ensure the U.S. upholds its commitment to exact maximum costs on Putin, the Russian economy, and those who have enabled the trampling of peoples rights in Ukraine.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is also calling on the president to sanction Russia, saying the U.S. needs to "make Putin regret his terrible decision."

So far, though, no specifics about those sanctions have been released.

President Joe Biden called the attack "unprovoked and unjustified." The U.S. has troops deployed in NATO countries that surround Ukraine, but the president has repeatedly made it clear he will not send any U.S. troops into Ukraine. Biden is meeting with leaders of other G7 countries on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the conflict Thursday afternoon.

