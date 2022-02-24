Goldberg had COVID-19, two weeks notice when getting call for WWE Elimination Chamber

Lita faced Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this past weekend, marking her first major singles match in a WWE ring since 2006. She lost the bout, but was given the time to acknowledge the crowd's wild ovation after the match. This week she took to Instagram with a message for the fans — "What an experience. It's hard to put into words everything I've felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I've received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO