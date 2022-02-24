ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Mardi Gras Satire Float Pokes Fun at Drew Brees, Zion Williamson and Ed Orgeron [Photos]

By Scott Prather
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3Jny_0eO2akUu00
Scott Prather

When it comes to satire, how far is too far?

The Knights of Chaos Mardi Gras Krewe in New Orleans will ride this evening, featuring satirical floats throughout the parade.

How do they plan to satire some of the bigger sports figures in the state?

By poking fun at former Saints quarterback Drew Brees moving out of the city following retirement, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron's love life, and injured Pelican star Zion Williamson's weight.

Sports anchor Fletcher Mackel of WDSU in New Orleans shared the photos on Twitter.

Many on social media find the satire to be in poor taste, particularly the jokes regarding 21-year-old Zion Williamson's weight.

There isn't as much social media chatter about the Brees or Orgeron float images, although Mackel tweeted at all three individuals when sharing the image.

Satirical Mardi Gras floats have been around as long as Mardi Gras parades, in particular the Knights of Chaos Krewe.

Brees' post-career residence, Orgeron's dating life, and Zion's weight have all been heavily discussed by sports fans, especially ones in Louisiana.

A float that openly mocks each of them feels different because all three can and will see it.

To be fair, while some have made jokes about Zion's weight, there is plenty of discussion from sports analysts about how it can, will, and does impact his game.

In regards to Brees and Orgeron's life choices, that's more sports bar chatter and group texts among friends, as opposed to segments on SportsCenter or Inside the NBA.

How do you feel about the float? Did they take it too far? Or are individuals being too sensitive?

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2021

Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s mind-boggling rumored salary from ESPN that’s higher than most NFL players

If recent rumors are true, then NFL legend Troy Aikman has a $17 million-plus reason to leave FOX Sports and join ESPN. As reported earlier, the Dallas Cowboys icon is said to be in “deep negotiations” with ESPN for the lead analyst role on its “Monday Night Football” show. It is a pretty big move since a lot of people are already used to seeing Aikman alongside Joe Buck fore the network’s NFL coverage.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Larry Brown Sports

49ers could make surprising decision with QB situation?

It has widely been assumed that the San Francisco 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but some feel they would be better off keeping the veteran for one more year. That outcome may still be in play. ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke about the Garoppolo situation with Ari Meirov of...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson

Where and when Deshaun Watson will take his next NFL snap is still very much up in the air. Before this past season, Watson requested a trade away from his current Houston Texans franchise. As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough, the 26-year-old signal caller was then hit with more than 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Names Texans Starting Quarterback Right Now

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is ready to ride with Davis Mills. And is ready for the Deshaun Watson situation to be over. Speaking to Rich Eisen, Smith admitted while no job is guaranteed in February, he has confidence that Mills will play well when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Drew Brees
ClutchPoints

Did Aaron Rodgers just drop subtle hint on Packers’ future?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his playing future is perhaps the biggest storyline in the NFL offseason. Rodgers’ decision could single-handedly change the landscape of the NFL, whether he is traded to another team or opts to return to Green Bay. The Packers star has...
NFL
NESN

FOX Reportedly Will Consider These Candidates To Replace Troy Aikman

Joe Buck reportedly will have a new partner in the broadcast booth for the 2022 NFL season. Buck’s longtime partner, Troy Aikman, is on the verge of leaving FOX for ESPN, according to a New York Post report. Aikman, who also was rumored to be in the mix for a broadcast job with Amazon, reportedly will join the Worldwide Leader’s “Monday Night Football” team.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Is Now Imminent

Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#American Football#Lsu#Pelican#Wdsu#Sportscenter#Nba
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees, Sean Payton both rumored for same job, but it’s not for Saints

It’s not only every single team in the NFL that is preparing for the 2022 season by addressing any and all issues on their roster. As it turns out, even television networks are embroiled in what appears to be an all-out bidding war for some of the most highly-coveted NFL analysts in the market. A couple of New Orleans Saints icons have popped up on this most-wanted list, with Drew Brees and Sean Payton emerging as some of the hottest free agents available.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Daniel Jeremiah predicts every first-round selection

The latest NFL Mock Draft 2022 is filled with some surprises, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who updated his projections for every first-round selection this week. Plenty of stars shined at the Senior Bowl and they shot up the boards. Finding the next great quarterback is a huge objective for most NFL franchise, but the 2022 NFL Draft is not expected to be stocked with heavy-hitting quarterbacks. Jeremiah only has two signal-callers make the Day 1 cut.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Beloved Vikings QB Lands on His Feet Again

A preseason Minnesota Vikings god goes back on his throne – in the USFL. The folklorish Kyle Sloter was drafted this week by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL’s 2022 Draft. The USFL was active for three years in the 1980s, going dormant for almost 40 years...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Predicts Mind-Boggling Roster Cut for Vikings

Only a handful of Vikings players and personalities are immune to criticism from fans – Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Zygi Wilf, and Mark Wilf. The rest, because of some reason or another, are fair game for critique. Those men are considered stalwarts for the franchise, as others come and...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Watson?

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
NFL
The Spun

Report: How Much ESPN Is Likely Going To Pay Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is reportedly close to leaving Fox’s broadcasting booth for a lucrative new deal as the lead analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. According to The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand, Aikman is set to make as much as — or more than — another former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
FOOTBALL
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy