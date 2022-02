The original Magic Mike was a movie that surprised a lot of people. It was a strange animal to begin with, being a movie about male exotic dancers directed by Steven Soderbergh. It was unclear what audiences should expect but they clearly liked what they got. It was such a big hit that it earned a sequel, and while the second movie was still well received, it’s hard to argue it wasn’t missing something when Matthew McConaughey did not return. So what about part three?

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO