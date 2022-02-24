ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash

By Tom Howard
Cover picture for the articleThe Frenchman is eager to kickstart his 2022 season in Sweden this weekend after an error resulted in a frightening crash on the third stage in Monte Carlo last month. Fourmaux and co-driver Alexandre Coria were lucky to walk way without injury after their Ford Puma was catapulted into ravine after...

