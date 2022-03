Toronto Blue Jays Dave Stieb was one of the best players of the 1980s. In fact, he was the winningest pitcher of the decade. He is, perhaps, best known for falling short on no-hitters. He finally secured a no-hitter against Cleveland on September 2, 1990. To date, it is the only no-hitter that a Toronto Blue Jays pitcher has ever thrown. However, that no-hitter came after Stieb had five one-hitters, including three that were lost in the ninth inning. One of those three (August 4, 1989 against the Yankees) was a perfect game that he lost on the last batter. Two pitches after he lost the no-hitter, he lost the shutout too.

