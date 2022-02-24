Bloomington Police: Missing baby’s mother arrested on additional charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they recently arrested Kimberlee A. Burton for the offense of concealment of death.

Burton was in custody on other previously-filed charges.

According to officers, this latest arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation into Burton’s missing 7-month-old infant, Zaraz V. Walker.

A formal criminal charge is pending review by the Mclean County States Attorney’s office. Bond court is expected on Friday.

Zaraz V. Walker

Blooming Police Chief Simington stated, “Although an arrest has been made in this investigation, our work is not complete. We will continue to investigate all leads in order to locate missing Zaraz and we need your help. We also ask the public to understand our reluctance to share information about the case, as it may interfere with our investigation. When the time is appropriate or it helps us locate Zaraz, we will share more information.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Detective Bierbaum at (309) 434-2807 or via email at jbierbaum@cityblm.org.

