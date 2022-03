A 34-year-old man has been charged after he drove his pickup truck into the Harley-Davidson dealership in Woodstock earlier this month and had to be restrained by bystanders. The Woodstock Police Department and Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded around 4:45 p.m. on February 8 to Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 South Eastwood Drive, for a report of a vehicle that crashed into the building.

WOODSTOCK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO