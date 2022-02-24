Feeling connected to nature linked to lower risk of snake and spider phobias

Early positive interactions between parents and children may reduce the children’s risk for obesity later on, according to a new study published in the journal Pediatrics. In recent years, many researchers have been exploring factors that contribute to childhood obesity, which now affects nearly one in five children in the United States. Childhood obesity is linked to immediate health risks — including high blood pressure, prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, breathing problems, joint problems, and fatty liver disease — was well as greater future risks for cardiovascular disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. While both genetic and social factors have been linked to both adult and childhood obesity, past studies have suggested that early developmental factors may also play a role in childhood obesity — such as exposure to high blood glucose levels during pregnancy.
