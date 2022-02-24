ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling connected to nature linked to lower risk of snake and spider phobias

By British Ecological Society
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — A study of over a thousand people in Hungary has found for the first time that people who feel more connected to nature are less likely to be affected by snake and spider fears or phobias. The research is published in British Ecological Society journal, People and...

www.newswise.com

