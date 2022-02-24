Tasha K Accuses DJ Akademiks of 'Drugging and Raping' Women; He Responds

UNWINEWITHTASHAK

Tasha K has not let her multi-million dollar judgment from her Cardi B lawsuit silence her and got into a heated back and forth with DJ Akademiks---accusing him of rape.

On Wednesday, DJ Akademiks posted a tweet, claiming that DNA evidence proved that Tory Lanez did not fire the gun that shot Megan Thee Stallion.

However, Meg hopped on social media and called Akademiks out, claiming that the court hearing had not started---and accused him of lying.

Tasha K quickly jumped in:

"DJ Alvin, Lying & Hiding from the dead rappers he reported on," Tasha tweeted to Akademiks. "The coming to collect! Now watch your mouth & your back fat Albert! Chi-town owe you several. You snitch for pay!"

She then wrote: "Leave that woman alone and worry about these chics in my dm talking about the drugging and raping sir!"

DJ Akademiks responded quickly to Tasha's allegations:

"YOU BALD HEADED BIRD," he wrote. "PAY CARDI B u SCALLY WAG. U DONE LIED AND GOT EXPOSED. WE NEED THE $4 MILLION THAT ME, CARDI B, OFFEST AND BABY KULTURE CAN THROW IT IN THE STRIP CLUB. YES IM THE BILL COLLECTOR. YOU LIEDDDDDDDDDDDDD *funk flex voice."

Ak also responded to Tasha's tweet on Twitch: