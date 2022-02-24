ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HGTV

Great Color Ideas for Painting Kitchen Cabinets

Bored with your current kitchen and wondering how to spruce it up? Forget a major overhaul. Consider some color ideas for painting kitchen cabinets and see if that does the trick. See gorgeous designer kitchens where color is highlighted through the cabinetry. Consider a Dramatic Cabinet Paint Change Carefully. A...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
#Hardwood Flooring#Hardware Flooring Options
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Gray walls look beautiful all throughout the home in rooms both large and small. We see them shine in both modern and traditional homes alike, and the color can be made to appear soothing, sleek, or somewhere in between—it all comes down to styling. "Gray walls are a great neutral base," designer Sydney Markus says. "There are so many grays in the market, with some of them reading very cool blue, while others are very warm. Gray Owl by Benjamin Moore or Chelsea Gray by Benjamin Moore are two of my favorite gray paint colors. Gray Owl is a very classic very light warm gray, while Chelsea Gray is a moody medium dark gray."
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

5 Bathrooms With Incredible Tiles to Inspire Your Renovation

Bathroom tile ideas and trends have really been all over the map during the last several decades—anywhere from color-coordinated to Deco-themed to over-the-top luxury. And though it’s true that even the simplest white, square tiles can look good in a bathroom, we’ve seen a lot of impressive ways designers and homeowners upgrade even the tiniest powder rooms with refreshing, exciting tile work—talk about genius bathroom tile ideas. Whether you’re looking for inspiration to design a new bathroom on a budget or planning on a major renovation, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite bathroom tile ideas to spark that new loo look.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Not your average beach house: See inside a quirky all-black coastal mansion complete with a VERY modern bathroom retreat and a disco ball SCOOTER in the kitchen

An incredible one-of-a-kind beach house boasts picturesque rainforest views, a huge pool, a luxurious master suite and unique design that steers away from the classic all-white coastal home style. Nestled on a hillside surrounded by tropical greenery, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is in Noosa Heads on the coast less than...
HOME & GARDEN
Reader's Digest

Received an Unexpected Package? It Could Be a Brushing Scam

A surprise delivery might seem like a stroke of luck, but experts warn that it could actually cost you. Receiving an unexpected package might be a sign that your information was used in a brushing scam, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In this new type of scam, sellers on Amazon or other shopping platforms will inflate their ratings by shipping products to an unsuspecting victim and posting a fake review in the victim’s name.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN

