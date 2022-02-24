ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Lawsuit filed against Jackson police checkpoint initiative

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iPb0_0eO2WT5500

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Center for Justice (MCJ) filed a class-action lawsuit against the City of Jackson and Police Chief James E. Davis in federal court over the police department’s Ticket, Arrest, and Tow (TAT) initiative.

The lawsuit (Gibbs v. City of Jackson) claims the policy violates the United States Constitution and must be terminated. It was brought on behalf of five Mississippians who live or work in Jackson and regularly drive in the majority Black and low-income neighborhoods.

JPD checkpoints draw mixed reactions from drivers

“Using roadblocks as a crime-solving shortcut is ineffective and unconstitutional, and their disproportionate location in majority Black and low-income areas of Jackson harms all residents,” said Attorney Paloma Wu of MCJ. “Checkpoints don’t address crime—they erode at what makes communities resilient in the face of it.”

Police Chief James Davis told WJTV 12 News last week, “We’re targeting areas where we have high violent crime. I hate that people think that we are targeting a certain group of people; that is not a fact. We’re doing all we can to keep Jackson safe. We’ve got individuals with outstanding warrants that are wanted, and we’re looking to bring them to justice.”

The citizens who brought the case as plaintiffs are Anita Gibbs, Lauren Rhoades, LaQuenza Morgan, Archie Skiffer Jr., and Timothy Halcomb. The plaintiffs in the case are represented by MCJ Attorneys Paloma Wu and Rob McDuff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 11

? ? ? ?
1d ago

JPD checkpoint was great, until they let a white man threw and didn't check him, and posted it on Facebook. Checkpoint means you check everyone licenses and insurances. Period...

Reply
9
Bagman
1d ago

Start having even more roadblocks.. They should have random roadblocks in all community’s.. If you’re legal you shouldn’t have a problem.

Reply
5
Magnolia Nana
1d ago

People scream that they want a police presence, but not if it's gonna catch them with an outstanding warrant! Great job JPD!!

Reply
5
Related
WJTV 12

Jones County Dollar General employee charged with embezzlement

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Dollar General employee on an embezzlement charge. Christi Causey, 60, of Soso, was arrested on Friday, February 25. She is accused of embezzling more than $62,000 from the store in Calhoun since October 2021. Causey is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested for National Street homicide in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men on Wednesday, February 23 in connection to a January 2022 homicide. Police said Christopher Henderson, Jr., 20, of Vicksburg, and Jordan Harvey, 19, of Canton, were both charged with murder in connection to the death of Reginald Rogers, Jr., 20. The shooting happened on National Street […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charge in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Hattiesburg man on a drug charge on Thursday, February 24. Deputies said they responded to a home on Northeast Drive in the Powers Community after receiving a call about a disturbance. They arrested Dustin Shoemake, 32, for possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect convicted for 2019 Holmes County homicide

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a three-day trail in Holmes County Circuit Court, Ashia Williams-Forrest was found guilty of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from the shooting death of Atavius Horton, 24, who was shot and killed on May 17, 2019, in Lexington. Police said Williams-Forrest shot Horton after he was leaving […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Family wants justice for 3 killed in 2021 Club Rain shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four months after a shooting that killed three people at Club Rain in Jackson, police still searching for those responsible for the crime. Deanne Bell and Eli Bridges were two of the victims who were killed on October 17, 2021. “Never in a million years would I have thought letting my […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

66th Recruit Class graduates from Jackson Police Training Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 66th Recruit Class graduated from the Jackson Police Training Academy on Friday, February 25. The class of eight started their training in December 2021, but they were sent back home after just four days due to a positive COVID-19 test. “We were inside the classroom on our first topic when […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Class Action Lawsuit#Checkpoint#Mcj#Mississippians#Jpd#Wjtv 12 News#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Fight leads to Monroe man arrested for Manslaughter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 25, 2022, Monroe Police responded to a home invasion at the 1600 block of McKeen Plaza. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white male deceased on the living room floor. After officers and investigators observed the victim’s body at the scene, they noticed the victim was killed by blunt […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Mississippi commemorates wade-ins that integrated beaches

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Ethel Rainey Clay was a high school junior when she and some classmates joined what they hoped would be a peaceful protest to integrate beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Instead, white spectators attacked Black people who waded into the water on April 24, 1960. “We had people to come out […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

577 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 577 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 789,056 with 12,008 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDAC inspectors host training for Missouri Department of Agriculture employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s (MDAC) Fruits and Vegetables Inspection Division hosted several inspectors from the Missouri Department of Agriculture for training in February. “Our agency’s Bureau of Regulatory Services is our largest division, serving Mississippians in the petroleum, meat, consumer protection, weights and measures, produce safety and fruits […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

MBS blood drives for Feb. 25-27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will host several blood drives in Central Mississippi February 25-27, 2022. On Thursday, MBS officials said they were at critically low levels in platelets, B+, O+ and O- blood types. The blood drives will happen at the following locations: Friday: Tougaloo College – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 additional arrests made in shooting death of McComb 6-year-old

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, February 24, McComb police made two additional arrests in connection to the shooting that killed a six-year-old. Jakhyri Isaac, 17, and Eric Spurlock, 20, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 20 at Central Park in McComb. Oterrious Marks, 6, was […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Buddy’s Law waits in House committee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Buddy’s Law is still sitting in a House committee at the Mississippi State Capitol. Buddy the dog, who was burned by a child in North Mississippi, is now being fostered by the doctor who cared for him. Senator Angela Hill authored Senate Bill 2261, which is Buddy’s Law. The bill would […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

$55K in emergency funding presented to Ridgeland Library

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Friends of the Ridgeland Library (FORL) presented the Ridgeland Library with a $55,000 check for emergency funding. The Northside Sun reported the group raised more than $110,000 in emergency funds for the library through the EveryLibrary Institute. This comes as funds are being withheld from Ridgeland leaders due […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday, February 24 in Hazlehurst. The shooting took place just before 5:00 p.m. at the Stanley Tire and Auto on Caldwell Drive. Copiah County Coroner has identified the victim as Christopher Buie. The suspect, Stanley Eckhoff, was arrested. Investigators said the shooting stemmed […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

March Cruise In to be held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Classic Cruisers will host the March Cruise In on Saturday, March 12. The event will be held at Grills of Mississippi in Ridgeland from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy classic cruisers, food, friends and fellowship.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy