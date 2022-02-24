ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How to avoid mobile payment scams

By Hayley Boyd
wgnradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau,...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Big Island residents who have Paypal and Bitcoin should avoid this scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are warning Big Island residents about a recent scam involving Paypal and Bitcoin payments. Some people have reported getting an email with instructions to contact Paypal’s customer service number to verify a purchase of the digital currency. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to...
HONOLULU, HI
pymnts

GoDaddy App to Offer Mobile QR Code Payments

GoDaddy is offering a way to streamline payments for small businesses, both in eCommerce and in person, through QR codes for on-the-go transactions, a press release said Tuesday (Feb. 15). The release said the service would be ideal for small businesses, such as farmer’s market vendors who don’t want to...
CELL PHONES
SFGate

Tips to Avoid Becoming a Scam Victim

(BPT) - Now more than ever, it’s important to understand and learn more about the most widespread scams impacting families across the country. Here are a few of the most common scams taking place today:. Fake Bank Fraud Specialist. What it looks like: Consumers receive a fraud alert via...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Facebook and Gmail users warned never to use these passwords

Experts have warned against using certain common passwords on apps as they increase the chances of being hacked, a new report found. The study conducted by card payments company Dojo found that many people tend to recycle similar passwords. The study looked at 100,000 breached passwords from the UK’s National...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Payment#Smartphone App#Scams
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
komando.com

Scammers have a clever new trick to steal money: Video chats

Business email compromise (BEC) is one of the leading causes of company fraud, and it’s only growing. These are phishing emails where scammers pretend to be someone who works in your company to steal important information or rip you off financially. Tap or click here for ways to spot fake business emails.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Marietta Daily Journal

Banks warn customers to be alert against imitators who seek digital access codes

Margie Morgan was recently scammed out of $2,000 in a scheme involving Zelle digital payments and a woman who posed as a representative of Wells Fargo. Morgan, a food entrepreneur in Edina, Minnesota, fell victim to the scam because it was a new form of phishing, the practice of sending fraudulent communications that look real. It began as a text message to Morgan’s phone that appeared to be from Wells Fargo, but ultimately wasn’t.
EDINA, MN
moneytalksnews.com

FBI Warns of a Growing Scam That Hijacks Your Phone

Cellphones are an essential part of our day-to-day lives. Now, the FBI is warning the public about a scam that could compromise your phone. The federal law enforcement agency says crooks are using so-called “SIM swapping” to rob people of millions of dollars by stealing money from fiat and virtual currency accounts.
CELL PHONES
Gazette

Voice of the Consumer: Avoiding utility scams on the rise this year

This week, I want to focus on a familiar scam I’ve talked with you about before: utility scams. Scammers constantly change their story and can trick even the keenest customers on the other end of the phone line. I heard from a former colleague who nearly fell for a call from crooks who threatened to shut off her utilities in 30 minutes if she didn’t pay up. I checked in with Colorado Springs Utilities, who tell me they are seeing a steady stream of utility scams this month, and they're tracking some new tactics I want to share with you.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

USPS Warns What Envelopes You Should Avoid

Right now, the trend for weddings, baby showers and other celebrations is hyper-personalization, but according to the USPS, this might not be the best idea for envelopes. The DIY phase is alive and well in the wedding and baby industries. Couples and families are coming up with creative ways to represent their love for each other and their little ones by implementing eye-catching details into their invitations, save-the-dates and thank-you cards. But apparently, these extra elements might prevent the USPS from being able to deliver the well-made mail to its recipients.
INDUSTRY
Hutch Post

SCHMIDT: Avoid these most-common scams of 2021

Every year during the first week of March the Federal Trade Commission observes National Consumer Protection Week. The Kansas Attorney General’s office with our In Your Corner Kansas campaign focuses year-round on protecting consumers from scams and rip-offs, but during this week in particular we remind Kansans to be diligent and to keep yourself and your personal information safe.
KANSAS STATE
Time

How Crypto Investors Can Avoid the Scam That Captured $2.8 Billion in 2021

Social media plays a big role in the crypto community, but that’s not always a good thing. Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok have become virtual gathering places among crypto investors and enthusiasts alike, which also makes them an attractive target for a particular type of scam known as the pump-and-dump. Also known as “rug pulls,” these scams took in more than $2.8 billion worth of crypto in 2021 and accounted for 37% of the year’s crypto scam revenue, up from 1% in 2020, according to research from crypto data firm Chainalysis.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Laredo Morning Times

Avoid scams when buying vintage decor items online

“Secondhand shopping” used to mean scouring your local antique or thrift stores in person, but online options have made finding antique furniture and vintage goods easier than ever. However, the Better Business Bureau has received reports from shoppers who thought they bought legitimate vintage goods, only to receive knockoffs or nothing at all.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy