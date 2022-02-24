God as owner of everything

Last year was challenging for many, and as we move ahead in 2022, may we dedicate our minds and hearts to continue drawing as near to God as we can. Psalm 24:7 promises, “The angel of the Lord encamps round about them that fear Him, and He delivers them.” This is referring to the reverential fear that many Christians have become too busy to think about. Let us not become distracted or discouraged as the enemy is trying to weaken and scatter God’s people. Pray for spiritual sensitivity so that you will not allow the intensity of the Holy Spirit’s fire within you to dwindle to a lukewarm ember. Where are the living sacrifices, and where is the boldness and desperation to walk with God? Guard your heart and never lose your fervency to obey God or the constant longing for His presence. Jesus is waiting for His warriors to awaken and prepare for His return, but many do not see the urgency.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO