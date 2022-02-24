ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Retired officer says he had no choice in theater killing

By TERRY SPENCER
Seattle Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA retired police SWAT commander testified Thursday that he fatally shot a man in a movie theater eight years ago during an argument sparked by cellphone usage and escalated by a thrown popcorn bag because he feared he was about to be attacked by an “out-of-control” person who “looked like a...

www.seattletimes.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man shot, paralyzed by Florida cop who thought he was using Taser, police say

A police officer meant to grab his Taser but mistakenly grabbed his gun and shot a man in the back while trying to subdue him, Hollywood police said. Michael Ortiz, 42, is now paralyzed and uses a wheelchair because of the July 3, 2021, altercation. The police department’s response came after high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump held a news conference Monday saying the family demanded ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Gwinnett Daily Post

After 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theater

A 79-year-old man is finally standing trial this week, eight years after he fatally shot a man who was texting in a Florida movie theater. Opening statements began Monday in the trial of Curtis Reeves, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Chad Oulson in January 2014. Jury selection took place over four days last week, ending Thursday when six jurors and four alternates were selected to hear the case, according to Stephen Thompson, a spokesperson for Florida's Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.
FLORIDA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

‘I’m screwed’: What a quadruple murder suspect told undercover agents in jail

An undercover agent gave testimony Thursday about what an accused quadruple murderer Jose Larin Garcia told him while he was posing as an inmate in jail. In what is called a "Perkins operation," two law enforcement officers disguised themselves as inmates in a jail cell to try to get the truth from the suspected criminal The post ‘I’m screwed’: What a quadruple murder suspect told undercover agents in jail appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
State
Florida State
Washington Post

A handyman was asked to build a strange room in a couple’s garage. Police say their son was locked inside and surveilled.

When a Florida couple asked a handyman in December to build an office in their garage, the man accepted the job, according to a criminal complaint. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told him exactly what they wanted him to build: an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure with its own ceiling and door, a police report states. The space also needed to have electricity, a window air conditioning unit and a camera in the ceiling — and it had to be built in two days, the report adds.
JUPITER, FL
The Independent

Mother of accused Michigan school shooter texted son asking if he showed teachers ‘pic of your new gun’

A day before four students died at a school shooting in Michigan last year, the mother of Ethan Crumbley purportedly texted him asking if he showed the picture of his “new gun” to his teacher, an investigator told the court on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t show them the pic. My god,” he replied, according to the USA Today. “I only told them I went to the range with you on Saturday. I guess the teachers can’t keep their eyes off my screen.”It was one of the many texts exchanged between Jennifer Crumbley and her son on 29 November, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Onetime ‘Jerry Springer’ Producer Sentenced To Prison After Death Of Sister In Burning Garage

Click here to read the full article. A television producer charged with killing her sister pleaded no contest today to voluntary manslaughter. Jill Blackstone, 59, was immediately sentenced to eight years in state prison following her plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter involving the March 2015 death of her 49-year-old sister Wendy Blackstone in Studio City, along with three felony counts of animal cruelty involving three dogs — two of whom died. Police contend that Blackstone — who has worked on such programs as The Jerry Springer Show, Divorce Court and Family Court with Judge Penny — set a garage...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Richard Curtis
KEYT

Derek Chauvin joked while restraining George Floyd, former officer testifies

Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng laughed at a joke made by Derek Chauvin while restraining George Floyd, according to testimony Thursday. Citing body camera video transcripts, Assistant US Attorney Manda Sertich asked Kueng during cross-examination what he was laughing at on video. Kueng told the jury that a few days earlier, he and Chauvin had responded to an incident at a hospital involving a patient who was restrained and yelling that he could not breathe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Parents charged in death of two-month-old girl after admitting giving her Benadryl

Two Texas parents have been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing their 2-month-old using a Benadryl overdose. Adam Canales Jr, 30 and Sarah Canales, 21, were arrested Thursday and and are being held in the Lubbock County jail on a $100,000 bond. Local broadcaster KLBK reported that deputies responded to an emergency call at the couple's home on 11 July, 2021. Mr Canales called 911 after he found his daughter had stopped breathing. He told officers that his wife had gone out for the night and that he was watching the child.According to KCBD, the baby was dead by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
The Independent

Video shows 13-year-old being punched by police, who say teen hit officer in face

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating how a car theft investigation led to an officer punching a teenager multiple times in an incident that was filmed by a body camera. The altercation occurred around 4.30pm on Monday outside an apartment building in a western part of the city. Police were investigating reports of a stolen car and saw several people inside the suspected vehicle. “This was a call of an occupied stolen vehicle with several people inside of it, including the minor female in the video. At least two people, including that minor female, were arrested for charges including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Man Free On Bond For Murder Is Arrested & Charged With Another Murder

Yet another violent criminal free on bond for murder is arrested to allegedly committing another murder while free on bond. And get this, the suspect in this case was free on bond for murder when he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite this occurring while he was free on bond for murder, Democrat judge Josh Hill granted the suspect another bond. While free on two bond, police say he shot a friend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Archery
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Mom and Daughter Found After Vanishing 5 Years Ago

A mom and daughter from Fayetteville, North Carolina who were last seen in 2016 were found safe in a county a half-hour drive away on Tuesday, U.S. Marshals said. It remains unclear what happened to Amber Renaye Weber, 21 at the time of her disappearance, and her daughter, Miracle Smith, then age 1. The feds found Weber at a property belonging to the family of Miracle’s father, who fathered a second child with Weber at some point in the last five years. CBS 17 reported that agents had initially gone to the property as part of a separate weapons case involving a man who turned out to be the grandfather of Weber’s children. Weber and her daughter appeared to be in good condition. Her family, saying they were “relieved” by the discovery, had not yet seen the pair as of Thursday, though it was unclear why.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Independent

Florida seeks death penalty for church music director accused of killing his wife and two adult children

Florida is seeking the death penalty for a church music director who allegedly shot dead his wife and two adult children in a “cold, calculated, and premeditated manner” before calling 911 and confessing to the crimes.State prosecutors notified William Broyles that they plan to seek the death penalty if he is convicted of the first-degree murders of his family, according to a court document filed on 26 January.The notice of intent listed three aggravating factors including that the capital felonies were “homicides and all were committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal...
MUSIC

