Intel announces NUC 12 Extreme with 12th-generation desktop processors and a modular design

By João Carrasqueira
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel has announced the latest family in its NUC (next unit of computing) series, the NUC 12 Extreme, codenamed Dragon Canyon. If you’re not familiar with the NUC series, this is essentially a barebones small form factor desktop PC with a modular design. It gives you the core components of a...

