Intel announces NUC 12 Extreme with 12th-generation desktop processors and a modular design

2/25/2022 Update: We have added some performance testing below, as well as tweaked the text to clarify some setup issues that weren't clear to us during initial testing. I have to give Intel some credit. When the chipmaker debuted its PCIe-card based Compute Element back in 2019, moving the CPU, RAM, storage and more off the motherboard, I was skeptical the company would stick with the form factor. Yet here we are going on four years later and the company's latest 'Eden' compute element not only packs a 12th Gen CPU, but it comes with standard socketed desktop chips this time around, in the form of a Core i7-12700 or the Core i9-12900 they sent our way, packed inside the company's complicated but impressively compact (8-liter) NUC 12 Extreme 'Dragon Canyon' kit.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO