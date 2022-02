The pet industry is expected to triple by 2030 and Chewy is set up perfectly to capitalize on that growth. Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is significantly larger than the typical company that I investigate (~$20B Market Cap), but my Dad works in the pet industry and has been pounding the Chewy drum for a while now. As a contrarian value investor, my response has always been, "sure, it's a great company with a great service, but can you buy it at a good price?". This question has no real answer (although much debate) as my Dad isn't trained to value businesses. So recently, I decided that I've heard enough about Chewy and decided to end this conversation by valuing the company myself.

