Canada has ordered all banks and currency platforms to freeze their users’ funds. The order includes the cryptocurrencies, but a self-custody wallet explains that it cannot. The High Court of Justice of Ontario, the province of the capital of Canada, sent an order to cryptocurrency providers to freeze the funds of their users involved with Freedom Convoy. This was reported by the self-custody bitcoin wallet company, Nunchuk, which announced on February 18 that it received the order and cannot comply with the measure due to the nature of Bitcoin.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO