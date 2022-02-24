ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight King’s College students awarded Peyton Walker Foundation Scholarship

Class of 2023 scholarship recipients are shown, from left: Angela Gyiele, Reading Pa.; Gabriella Medina, New Egypt, N.J.; Taylor Kaschak, Weston, Pa.; Mia Maiolatesi, Carbondale, Pa.; Johna Fiedler, Stroudsburg, Pa.; Kara Izzo, East Haddam, Conn.; Carlos Castillo, Nanticoke, Pa.; Jennifer O’Connor, Gilbertsville, Pa.

Eight King’s College physician assistant (PA) students have been awarded scholarships from the Peyton Walker Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in memory of a former King’s physician assistant major who died unexpectedly in November 2013 from Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

The Foundation was created to increase awareness of and survival rates for Sudden Cardiac Arrest by providing free heart screenings, hosting several CPR & AED training classes each year for community members, and donating AEDs to various community organizations, schools, athletic clubs, and police departments.

The Peyton Walker Foundation Scholarship Fund, now in its seventh year, was established for King’s College PA students as tribute to Peyton. Awards range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are available to students who have matriculated into the third through fifth year of the PA program. Selection is based on academic standing and financial need.

In the last decade, the Foundation has donated nearly 200 AEDs, performed 3,500 heart screenings, and referred 400 children to physicians while also providing more than $85,000 in scholarships to King’s students and donating $15,000 in equipment to the PA program. To learn more about the Foundation, please visit peytonwalker.org.

