Needham raises iRhythm Technologies to buy on revenue growth; stock up 11%

By Jonathan Block
 4 days ago
Needham has upgraded iRhythm Technologies (IRTC +11.5%) from hold to buy citing management commentary providing confidence on revenue growth....

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

