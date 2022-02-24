Needham raises iRhythm Technologies to buy on revenue growth; stock up 11%

The gig economy's growth coupled with Fiverr's moat paint a bright future. Netflix still has lots of untapped space to leverage in the streaming industry. What's the best course of action during a market downturn? Recent history can help us answer that question. The S&P 500 has soared by 83.3% since it bottomed out in late March 2020, driven by the emergence of COVID-19. Going further back reveals the same trend. For instance, those who held on and added to their positions in great companies during the market crash of the late 2000s made a lot of money in the past decade.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO