Convicted sex trafficker facing escape charges
HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A convicted sex trafficker from Scranton is now indicted on escape charges.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Jimmy Cantelmo, age 33 allegedly escaped the Capital Pavilion Residential Reentry Center in Dauphin County on February 16.
Officials say Cantelmo escaped the facility after being convicted of sex trafficking of a minor.
If convicted, Cantelmo could have to serve an additional five years.
