ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Convicted sex trafficker facing escape charges

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gpyqv_0eO2TVoK00

HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A convicted sex trafficker from Scranton is now indicted on escape charges.

Union County woman scammed out of nearly $16,000

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Jimmy Cantelmo, age 33 allegedly escaped the Capital Pavilion Residential Reentry Center in Dauphin County on February 16.

Officials say Cantelmo escaped the facility after being convicted of sex trafficking of a minor.

If convicted, Cantelmo could have to serve an additional five years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Bloomsburg woman sentenced for fraud of $300,000 in COVID relief funds

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office of Pennsylvania announced a woman was sentenced to one year of prison for bank fraud and a money-laundering scheme of $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to District Attorney, on Friday Vicki Hackenberg, 57 of Bloomsburg, pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy. Officials say Hackenberg and […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
County
Union County, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Union County, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Williamsport man accused of burglarizing a bakery

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man is accused of robbing a bakery in Lycoming County. According to the Old Lycoming Township Police Department, Christopher Bradley, 33, was arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred last July at the Schmidt Bakery Warehouse. The release states, police responded to the business on July […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre police are searching for a missing teen

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing teenage female. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Azariyah Rollins was reported missing on February 13 and her last known social media contact with family members was February 23. Investigators are describing Rollins as 5’3” tall and 110 pounds female. She […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking
WBRE

Scranton woman arrested after police find $367,400 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton woman is facing drug charges after police say they found narcotics at her home. According to a release from police, Emma Morales was questioned after a package was intercepted containing suspected drugs. Police say that during the interview, narcotics and other drug paraphernalia were observed inside the residence. […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Scranton Police Officer arrested on charges of drunk driving

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer with the Scranton Police Department is facing drunk driving charges. According to a criminal complaint, on February 20, Officer Leland Palmere was approached by police after officers saw his vehicle facing north in the southbound lane with damage on the front. Police say a field sobriety test was […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wanted man in Wilkes-Barre has been arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One out of the two suspects wanted after an incident where tinted windows and a pot smell led to a New Year’s Eve chase in Wilkes-Barre has been arrested. According to a court docket, Andre Johnson, 28, has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on December […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Missing Pottsville woman found dead, police say

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search for a missing Pottsville woman has ended in tragedy. According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, Tatyana Johnson has been found dead. Johnson left her home on February 17 and her vehicle was found on February 22 at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary property. Police say there is no […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy