Agriculture

USDA Announces Funding for Food Supply Shortage

lptv.org
 1 day ago

The United States Department of Agriculture recently announced their commitment of $215 million. The announcement was made by the USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. The grants that will come from the $215 million will assist in enhancing...

lptv.org

KCRA.com

Biden, Newsom to announce investments in mineral production to address supply chain shortages

President Joe Biden will meet Tuesday with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, administration officials and industry representatives to announce new investments in the domestic production of minerals and materials crucial to creating a wide array of technological devices, including computers, smartphones, batteries, household appliances and vehicles. The investments, which are the...
INDUSTRY
KULR8

USDA Extends to March 9 the Application Deadline for ReConnect Program Funding

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 17, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced the Department is extending to March 9, 2022, the application deadline for funding to expand access to high-speed internet for millions of rural Americans nationwide. USDA is making the funding available under the ReConnect Program.
BOZEMAN, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advocate says USDA funds will help rural Maryland's agriculture 'diversify'

(The Center Square) – Maryland agricultural areas received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help rural areas keep and create jobs. The grants and loans are part of a $1.4 billion investment by the USDA in rural areas across the nation, according to a news release by the USDA.
AGRICULTURE
Person
Tom Vilsack
Fortune

Wake up and smell the coffee: The agricultural commodity market is broken

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The coffee crisis brewing in Central America is not just the result of climate change accelerating the spread of crop disease, but also the perpetual reliance on individual commodities to prop up global markets and offer the only solution to poverty for millions of smallholders worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
CNET

House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Food Security#Rural America#American#Mppep#Usda Rural Development#Lakeland News
natureworldnews.com

Food By-Products as Foods: Can Food Remains Be Used as Ingredient for Feed?

For ten years, Evelien van Donselaar has been with Nutreco's livestock feed business line, Trouw Nutrition. She hopes to spark a conversation about using food waste as a more sustainable feed ingredient. Doneselaar is now with the Selko Feed Additives department, which delivers feed safety, animal health, and nutritional solutions...
AGRICULTURE
Bloomberg

US Faces Teacher Shortage as Workers Quit Rapidly

In December, 143,000 workers in the education sector quit their jobs, according to the US Department of Labor. The number of job openings in the national education sector increased by 58,000 compared to November. That brings total openings for the current academic year to 2.43 million, a 53% jump from the same time period a year before. President of Kelly Education Nicola Soares talks about the issue on Bloomberg Quicktake's Focus. (Source: Bloomberg)
EDUCATION
EDNPub

Regenerative Agriculture and Holistic Management – Part 2

Solving The Problems of Agriculture Land and Food Degredation with Regenerative Agriculture, Permaculture and Holistic Food Production. It is important to understand where we are, how we arrived at this point, what we prefer instead, and how we can create what we prefer. From Part 1, we know that the environment is badly damaged and deteriorating rapidly. Through research and analysis of widely available data and information of people’s actions, processes, technologies, and deliberate policies over at least 200 years, we know what was done and why. All of this is extremely important to give us perspective on the local, national, and global situation. This knowledge informs us of what not to do going forward. And this knowledge informs us of why Assemblies at the local, state, national and global levels are the reason why regeneration and restoration will happen.
AGRICULTURE
Black Enterprise

Department Of Energy Announces It Will Provide $2.2 To Support HBCUs For Environmental Remediation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) announced it will provide $2.2 in support of HBCUs and MSIs for environmental remediation and green energy research. According to a DoE release, the money will be used for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) research to generate low-carbon power. The funding to HBCUs is part of two funding opportunities that total $6.1 million to the DoE’s University Coal Research program.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Trump's trade war payments to farmers needed more oversight, watchdog says

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's aid program for farmers hurt by the president's trade war with China should have received stricter oversight to ensure accurate payments, a government watchdog said Thursday. The Market Facilitation Program, launched by the Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, made payments in 2018 and...
POTUS
technologynetworks.com

Phasing Out Animal Agriculture Could Stabilize Climate Change

A new study of the climate impacts of raising animals for food concludes that phasing out all animal agriculture has the potential to substantially alter the trajectory of global warming. The work is a collaboration between Michael Eisen, professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley,...
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

3 Ways Supply Chain Shortages Are Costing Roku

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Roku ( ROKU 12.30% ) reported fourth-quarter and...
TECHNOLOGY

