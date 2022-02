Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine not be in NATO. NATO does not invite countries to join, but rather, a country petitions for membership. Regardless of the outcome of this situation, Putin could not have done more to convince the world of the need for NATO membership. He is a bully, attacking a country much smaller than Russia, but when it comes to intimidating a NATO member, it is no longer a matter of the big bully pushing around someone smaller.

