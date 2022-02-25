ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Maps show Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Madison Hall,Walt Hickey,Shayanne Gal
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MacFk_0eO2SgkU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WB4e9_0eO2SgkU00
Maps show Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

Ukraine is situated in eastern Europe and shares a border with Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Russia. The Russian attack has come from the South, in Crimea, from the East, in Russia, and from the North, in Russia and Belarus.

In 2014, pro-Russian separatists took control of parts of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine after Russian forces invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula . The conflict calmed down and flared up several times in the years since. The general line of control had, prior to the invasion, stood here.

On Monday, Putin recognized the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine as independent states, ordering troops there for what he claimed was a peace-keeping operation in the east of the country.

Fewer than 72 hours later, Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine .

Russia is invading Ukraine from multiple directions, according to reports from Ukrainian officials as well as press reports from Reuters , The New York Times , and Insider .

Over multiple months, Russia gathered its forces in Belarus, western Russia, and the Black Sea — a force the US estimated to be over 150,000 troops and with the vehicles, artillery, tanks , and field hospitals to launch a massive assault.

On Thursday and Friday, Russian forces have driven towards Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. There have been missile strikes seen on video reports from the area, and officials reported are advancing toward the city of Chernihiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces attacked through the Chernobyl exclusion zone and have taken it. Zelensky also said that " enemy sabotage groups " had entered Kyiv on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported Russian missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting regions that include the nation's capital of Kyiv and the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crimea#Ukrainian#Pro Russian#Reuters#The New York Times
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

403K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy