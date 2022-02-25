Maps show Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Shayanne Gal/Insider

The invasion of Ukraine continues, leading to hundreds of Ukrainian and Russian casualties.

These maps show where Russian troops have attacked Ukraine, which is happening from three sides.

Insider's live blog of the invasion will cover developments as they happen.

Ukraine is situated in eastern Europe and shares a border with Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Russia. The Russian attack has come from the South, in Crimea, from the East, in Russia, and from the North, in Russia and Belarus.

In 2014, pro-Russian separatists took control of parts of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine after Russian forces invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula . The conflict calmed down and flared up several times in the years since. The general line of control had, prior to the invasion, stood here.

On Monday, Putin recognized the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine as independent states, ordering troops there for what he claimed was a peace-keeping operation in the east of the country.

Fewer than 72 hours later, Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine .

Russia is invading Ukraine from multiple directions, according to reports from Ukrainian officials as well as press reports from Reuters , The New York Times , and Insider .

Over multiple months, Russia gathered its forces in Belarus, western Russia, and the Black Sea — a force the US estimated to be over 150,000 troops and with the vehicles, artillery, tanks , and field hospitals to launch a massive assault.

On Thursday and Friday, Russian forces have driven towards Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. There have been missile strikes seen on video reports from the area, and officials reported are advancing toward the city of Chernihiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces attacked through the Chernobyl exclusion zone and have taken it. Zelensky also said that " enemy sabotage groups " had entered Kyiv on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported Russian missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting regions that include the nation's capital of Kyiv and the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv .