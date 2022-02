In The New York Times, Tim Arango, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Jay Senter report, “Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty on Thursday of federal crimes for failing to intervene as another officer killed George Floyd by pressing his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes. The case was an extraordinarily rare example of the Justice Department prosecuting officers for their inaction while another officer used excessive force. The verdicts signal to police departments across America that juries may become more willing to convict not just officers who kill people on the job, but also those who watch them do it.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO